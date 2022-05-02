Trevor Noah Rips Biden to His Face Over Prices as Comedy Routine Cuts Too Close to the Bone

President Joe Biden might have laughed just a little too hard at comedian Trevor Noah’s inflation joke during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner Saturday night at the Hilton in Washington.

“People have been so hard on you, which I don’t get,” the “Comedy Central” host told the president.

“Ever since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up. You know, gas is up, rent is up, food is up. Everything,” Noah joked.







The line drew laughter and a clap from Biden.

Is an 8.5 percent inflation rate hilarious to you, Mr. President?

Is it amusing to the liberal elites that many Americans are finding it difficult to put food on the table and fill up their tanks with gas?

The welfare of American families shouldn’t be a punch line.

Despite the Biden administration’s pathetic attempt to blame the highest level of inflation in over 40 years on Russian President Vladimir Putin, most Americans know the White House’s foolish policies are largely responsible.

But we’re glad the president apparently enjoyed the moment so much because he just provided Republicans with a brutal sound bite that likely will be the focus of many political ads this fall.

Biden might have been inwardly seething, but with his eyes tightly closed, his mouth wide open and his single clap of approval, he sure looked amused.

“Since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up. Gas is up, rent is up, food is up! Everything!” BIDEN: *laughs* pic.twitter.com/Chtdwotnrs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2022

This little clip will come back to haunt Democrats in the November midterm elections, which already were shaping up to be a bloodbath for the party.

Noah landed several other blows on Biden.

He said he wasn’t sure why he’d been selected to host the event. Looking at the man who served as vice president during the Obama administration, Noah said, “But then I was told you get your highest approval ratings with a biracial African guy standing next to you.”

On Biden’s prospects for re-election, the comedian said: “This is the golden area of conspiracy theories, whether it’s the right wing believing [former President Donald] Trump can still win the 2020 election or the left believing Joe Biden can still win the 2024 election.”

As he closed his remarks, Noah said, “Thank you so much for having me. I appreciate you. Please be careful leaving tonight. We all know this administration doesn’t handle evacuations well.”

I wonder how that was received by the families of the 13 U.S. service members who were killed during an attack outside the Kabul airport during the administration’s chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan last year.

Ha ha that’s a great joke [at the expense of the tens of thousands of Afghan allies we left behind to rot that @WHCOS wants to forget bc it’s the reason why Biden’s favs/unfavs are absolutely dismal but] lolol great zinger much laughs https://t.co/LoIJg6EYAw — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) May 1, 2022

Pretty funny, huh, Mr. President?

