Share
Commentary

Trevor Noah Rips Biden to His Face Over Prices as Comedy Routine Cuts Too Close to the Bone

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  May 2, 2022 at 9:25am
Share

President Joe Biden might have laughed just a little too hard at comedian Trevor Noah’s inflation joke during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner Saturday night at the Hilton in Washington.

“People have been so hard on you, which I don’t get,” the “Comedy Central” host told the president.

“Ever since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up. You know, gas is up, rent is up, food is up. Everything,” Noah joked.



The line drew laughter and a clap from Biden.

Trending:
In Brutal Questioning of Buttigieg, Manchin Totally Dismantles Biden's Electric Vehicle Subsidy Plan

Is an 8.5 percent inflation rate hilarious to you, Mr. President?

Is it amusing to the liberal elites that many Americans are finding it difficult to put food on the table and fill up their tanks with gas?

The welfare of American families shouldn’t be a punch line.

Despite the Biden administration’s pathetic attempt to blame the highest level of inflation in over 40 years on Russian President Vladimir Putin, most Americans know the White House’s foolish policies are largely responsible.

But we’re glad the president apparently enjoyed the moment so much because he just provided Republicans with a brutal sound bite that likely will be the focus of many political ads this fall.

Biden might have been inwardly seething, but with his eyes tightly closed, his mouth wide open and his single clap of approval, he sure looked amused.

This little clip will come back to haunt Democrats in the November midterm elections, which already were shaping up to be a bloodbath for the party.

Related:
Biden Administration Puts Positive Spin on Food Shortages: 'Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste'

Noah landed several other blows on Biden.

He said he wasn’t sure why he’d been selected to host the event. Looking at the man who served as vice president during the Obama administration, Noah said, “But then I was told you get your highest approval ratings with a biracial African guy standing next to you.”

On Biden’s prospects for re-election, the comedian said: “This is the golden area of conspiracy theories, whether it’s the right wing believing [former President Donald] Trump can still win the 2020 election or the left believing Joe Biden can still win the 2024 election.”

As he closed his remarks, Noah said, “Thank you so much for having me. I appreciate you. Please be careful leaving tonight. We all know this administration doesn’t handle evacuations well.”

I wonder how that was received by the families of the 13 U.S. service members who were killed during an attack outside the Kabul airport during the administration’s chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan last year.

Pretty funny, huh, Mr. President?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




Trevor Noah Rips Biden to His Face Over Prices as Comedy Routine Cuts Too Close to the Bone
Elon Musk Has Bad News for 'Chief Censor' Who Makes $17 Million Per Year at Twitter
Restaurant Chain Outsources Cashiers, Now You'll Have to Order Through a Nicaraguan Call Center
Report: Putin Will Soon Shift Power to a Trusted Second
Woman Called 'Squatter' by Media Tells Her Side of the Story and It's Heartbreaking
See more...

Conversation