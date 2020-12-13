President Donald Trump has no plans to abandon his battle over the Nov. 3 election.

“No, it’s not over. We keep going and we’re going to continue to go forward. We have numerous local cases,” Trump said in an interview aired Sunday by “Fox & Friends.”

During the Fox News interview conducted Saturday while Trump was at the Army-Navy football game, Trump was asked about Monday’s Electoral College vote, which marks the official selection of the next president by its 538 members.

The next step in the process is congressional certification of the Electoral College vote.

“We’re going to speed it up as much as we can, but you can only go so fast,” Trump said.

“They give us very little time. But we caught them, as you know, as fraudulent, dropping ballots, doing so many things, nobody can even believe it,” he said.

The Trump campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania. Despite multiple anecdotal claims of voting irregularities, proof has yet to surface that there was a widespread effort to distort the voting process in such a way that would have impacted the final results of the presidential election.

Numerous affidavits testifying to various types of election fraud have been filed in courts in several swing states. These affidavits indicate that those who witnessed conduct believe that fraud took place but those allegations have yet to be proven through either the courts or law enforcement.

Trump said that even the dead voted in the election, and that “tens of thousands of ballots” were illegally cast.

He added that what he termed “a rigged election” was possible because Democrats in key communities “outsmarted” Republicans.

“Now, if you look at it it’s not even four or five states, it’s five cities — Milwaukee, right, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta. Take those — Pittsburgh you could add. So it’s five cities, it’s four cities. It’s even three cities — because I don’t need five,” Trump said, according to the New York Post.

“So nobody can go in and say, ‘Oh congratulations on running a good race.’ They didn’t run a good race. They cheated. They dropped hundreds of thousands of ballots. They did things that nobody has ever seen and we caught them.”

Trump said he has proven his case “[b]ut no judge has had the courage, including the Supreme Court. I am so disappointed in that. No judge, including the Supreme Court of the United States has had the courage to allow it to be heard,”

In the interview, Trump repeated his assertion that he won the election.

“This wasn’t like a close election,” Trump insisted.

“You look at Georgia. We won Georgia big. We won Pennsylvania big. We won Wisconsin big. We won it big.”

The U.S. could have “an illegitimate president” as a result of the election, Trump said.

“What happened to this country is we were like a third world country.”

Trump criticized the Supreme Court for refusing to hear a case brought by Texas that claimed Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin conducted the election in an unconstitutional manner. The court said Texas had not standing to sue.

“The Supreme Court, all they did is say we don’t have standing,” Trump said.

“So they’re saying essentially the president of the United States and Texas and these other states, great states, they don’t have standing.”

