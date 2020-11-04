Twitter continued its targeting of President Donald Trump by suggesting his campaign prematurely declared victory in South Carolina.

Trump’s campaign tweeted at 8:07 pm Eastern Time, “President Trump Wins South Carolina.”

Twitter flagged the tweet saying, “Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.”

Wrong.

The Associated Press, which is perhaps the most official election results source, called the race for Trump shortly before 8 p.m., so again the campaign tweet came after The AP decision.

The way Twitter has inserted itself into the presidential race, always either to hurt Trump or help Democratic Joe Biden is unacceptable.

On Monday — election eve, mind you — Twitter flagged a Trump tweet in which he raised his concerns about the potential fraud caused by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruling that Democratic election officials could unilaterally extend the deadline for absentee ballots until three days after the election.

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to step in and block the PA court’s ruling.

“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one,” Trump tweeted.

“It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!” he added.

The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

When Pennsylvania law states that all ballots must be in by 8 p.m. on election night, and PA courts refuse to follow the letter of the law, that’s a problem.

Trump, certainly an interested party in the matter, should be able to highlight the issue without Twitter harassing and trying to discredit him.

The American people are smart enough to discern for themselves the weight to give to Trump’s view on the matter.

Of course, the biggest Twitter intervention of all this election cycle was the banning of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email story.

The emails indicated that Joe Biden was very aware of his son’s shady overseas business dealings, though the former vice president has claimed multiple times he was not.

Twitter’s bias is an issue that lawmakers will have to forcefully address after the election.

The whole point of the First Amendment is to secure the people’s right to information.

If Twitter, which enjoys almost a monopoly in the space, cannot play it straight, the government may have to consider some policy changes to help it do so.

