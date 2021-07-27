Vaccine Mandates Declared Legal by DOJ

If you have chosen not to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Justice might’ve just delivered some bad news for you.

According to an opinion issued by the department’s Office of Legal Counsel, federal law does not prohibit public or private entities from imposing vaccine mandates on their employees — even though the vaccines are only authorized for emergency use.

It’s almost as if personal health decisions aren’t so personal anymore.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, California and New York City have already said they would require some or all of their government workers to be vaccinated, Fox News reported.

It’s safe to say that more will follow and that vaccines will be mandated on a broad scale in both the public and private sectors.

Not only can your employer mandate the vaccine, but thanks to the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act of 2005, the federal government is not required to compensate you for any damages you might incur from it, CNBC reported in December.

What is the PREP Act?

In brief, the law grants vaccine manufacturers immunity from claims of loss caused by the “administration or use of countermeasures to diseases, threats and conditions determined by the [Secretary of Health and Human Services] to constitute a present, or credible risk of a future public health emergency.”

Yes, that’s right. No one is answerable for any dangerous side effects you might experience from a novel inoculation you were forced to inject into your body.

There is little at stake for those authorizing vaccine mandates; you’re on your own.

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines — which are different from the vaccines we’re familiar with, like those for meningitis, chicken pox and polio — were undeniably rushed out during the pandemic.

In December, when the first phases of vaccine distribution began, a review from the University of Pennsylvania noted that “no large trials of any mRNA vaccine have been completed yet” and that “the only evidence on safety of mRNA vaccines comes from small phase I and phase II trials of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, with follow-up typically less than two months.”

The review continued: “Direct evidence on the comparative safety of mRNA vaccines and other vaccines is lacking.”

Have we been guinea pigs all this time?

There is no doubt that little was known about this vaccine even upon its release. And we may have to trust our well-being to the people who rushed it out to the public or face unemployment.

This is not to say that people should refuse the vaccine. But there is an alternative to the narrative pushed by the establishment media and Big Tech.

Americans should be able to understand the risks of the COVID-19 vaccine, take their health into their own hands and get vaccinated on their own terms — not because they’ve been forced.

