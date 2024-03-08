Watch: Man's Attempt to Burn American and Israeli Flag Fails in Humiliating Fashion

The only thing worse than getting caught on camera being an anti-Semitic wannabe terrorist is getting caught on camera trying to be an anti-Semitic wannabe terrorist and failing.

That’s what happened in Manhattan last month. A man who was trying to burn an American-Israeli flag got caught on camera failing miserably.

According to WPIX-TV, the New York Police Department is on the hunt for a wannabe vandal accused of attempting to burn an American-Israeli flag across from a Jewish high school. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Feb. 24 in Washington Heights.

The flag was on display outside a building across the street from the Yeshiva University High School for Boys. The man tried to set fire to a flag using an aerosol can — presumably full of flammable liquid — and a lighter.

The would-be terrorist — why else would you burn a flag, but to terrorize Jews and Americans who support Israel? — was either so stupid that the propellant coming out of the can was not very explosive or he failed to practice lighting it in a breeze.

The man stood on a chair at a table outside the building, aimed the can at the flag and sprayed the propellant, not once, but twice before giving up, climbing onto the table and pulling the flag to the ground.

Failing to ignite either the propellant or the flag, the terrorist-turned-loser fled in a black sedan.

Would-be arsonist targets Israeli flag in suspected hate crime near Yeshiva University: NYPD https://t.co/GoOWPLOwsF pic.twitter.com/wfwS3HGgpb — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) March 8, 2024

Sources told WPIX that two employees of Yeshiva High School were seen on video approaching the suspect. No surprise there. It’s typical for cowards to run away from a scene before they are confronted for their actions.

Police described the man as being between 18 and 25 and around 5 and a half feet tall. He was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.

In other words, he was dressed up to play the villain on an episode of “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle.” Instead of John Doe, the unknown subject could be called Snidely Whiplash until he is caught by police.

New York City is familiar with anti-Semitic displays. Weeks after Hamas’ barbaric Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel that left 1,200 innocent people dead, hundreds of anti-Israel protesters crowded Grand Central Terminal calling for the end of the Jewish state, according to the New York Post.

The protesters assaulted the locked entrance of the station, which was forced to temporarily close because of the demonstration.

“We don’t want a Jewish state.” the protesters chanted. “Settlers, settlers go back home! Palestine is ours alone!”

“It is right to rebel. Israel, go to Hell!” yelled more protesters.

Protesting is one thing. Everybody has the right to peaceful protest. Calling for the extermination of a sovereign nation on the grounds of anti-Semitism is evil and isn’t going to change anything.

Bottom line: A line is crossed when someone puts words into action and attempts to burn an Israeli-American flag, even if the attempt fails. It’s a crime.

The attempted flag-burning incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force. Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

