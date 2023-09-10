Watch: Ron DeSantis Greeted in Iowa Football Game by Chants, Jeers by Trump Supporters

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brought his campaign to Iowa’s premier college football game Saturday.

DeSantis walked through the crowds tailgating outside of Jack Trice Stadium.

Volunteers with his super PAC, Never Back Down, followed him about, chanting “we want Ron” and “make American Florida,” according to the Des Moines Register.

Videos posted to X show DeSantis and his entourage walking through the crowds.

And while there were some chants for DeSantis, others on social media noted that the Florida Governor was getting just as many jeers and taunts.

In one version of the video, a woman’s voice can be heard saying, “This is what stupid looks like.”

In speaking to reporters, DeSantis said his strategy of showing up will help in in the January caucuses, according to the Quad City Times.

“We got a lot more to do, but we’re actually putting in the work that you need to to be able to win,” DeSantis said.

“I’m actually starting to hear a lot of people say, because you’re showing up I’m supporting you. Because that’s the way you got to do it,” he said.

DeSantis joined Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a graduate of Iowa State, for the game.

Asked which team he supported, DeSantis, speaking of Reynolds, replied, that he was “not going to do anything to upset her.”

As he walked through the crowd, DeSantis commented “Probably a bit more civilized than the Florida-Georgia game down in Jacksonville,” DeSantis said, according to the Register. “Which is good.”

Former President Donald Trump was also at the game, as were many of his supporters.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also walked through the crowds outside the game.

