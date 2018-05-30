Watch: Sarah Sanders Tears Up When Answering Question About School Shootings

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders became visibly moved after a middle-school-age student asked her what the Trump administration is doing to combat gun violence in schools.

“At my school we recently had a lockdown drill,” said 13-year-old Bene Choucroun, who attends Marin Country Day School in Madera, California, but was on-hand for Wednesday’s White House daily press briefing, USA Today reported.

“One thing that affects mine and other students’ mental health is to worry about the fact that we or our friends could get shot in school,” the youngster continued.

Choucroun then asked Sanders what the Trump administration had done or was doing to help prevent school shootings.

“I think that as a kid and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe. I’m sorry you feel that way,” Sanders replied as her voice cracked and she began tear up.

“This administration takes it seriously, and the school safety commission that the president convened is meeting this week in an official meeting to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids in our schools and to make them feel safe and make their parents feel good about dropping them off,” she said.

Sanders is the mother of three young children: two boys and a girl.

She shared pictures of them enjoying last year’s White House Easter egg roll.

So much fun to have my family @WhiteHouse for the #EasterEggRoll today. pic.twitter.com/ywkj5Pc7mp — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) April 17, 2017

The Washington Examiner reported that the Trump administration created the Federal Commission on School Safety in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead.

“The group was tasked with focusing on age restrictions for firearm purchases, the consumption of violent entertainment, and devising ways to use federal resources to prevent school shootings, among other topics,” the Examiner reported.

President Donald Trump signed the STOP School Violence Act into law in March. It is aimed at strengthening school security through grant money for training and the acquisition of other resources such as metal detectors and fencing.

Parkland school shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv supported the legislation.

I would like to publically announce, that after much research, I will be supporting @senorrinhatch and Senator @marcorubio's bill the Stop School Violence act. I will be discussing it with @foxandfriends this morning. I also support @SenTedCruz's bill and will 100% help pass it pic.twitter.com/hGcvvuofUl — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 9, 2018

Trump’s administration also submitted a new regulation banning bump stocks, which effectively turn semiautomatic weapons into fully automatic.

The most recent school shooting came last week in Indiana. Middle school science teacher Jason Seaman tackled a student shooter, likely saving many lives.

Seaman took three bullets but was released from the hospital on Sunday.

The other victim, 13-year-old Ella Whistler, was critically wounded and remained hospitalized this week. School officials said Tuesday her condition is improving.

