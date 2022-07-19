WH Press Secretary Just Called the Most Senior Black SCOTUS Member by the Wrong Name

The bumbling comedy of errors that is the Biden administration continued its unbroken streak of embarrassing blunders on Monday when White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cluelessly referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “Judge Thompson.”

Jean-Pierre made the inexcusable error during a White House news conference while answering a question about whether the court might reverse its decision on same-sex marriage in light of its landmark ruling last month overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision.

In his concurring opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas had written that “in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including … Obergefell,” the 2015 case that declared gay couples have a constitutional right to marry.

Jean-Pierre brought that up during her response — but misfired on both Thomas’ name and title.

“It should raise concerns,” she said. “As we know from the Dobbs decision, one of the things that we saw from, from Judge Thompson is that they are looking to go further.”







Twitter erupted in stunned disgust after the press secretary butchered her reference to Thomas, the longest-tenured justice and just the second black person to serve on the high court — and then didn’t even bother to correct herself.

Numerous commenters said Jean-Pierre’s shameful ineptitude was emblematic of how unqualified and incompetent this entire administration is.

Judge Thompson ? She’s so not ready for this any of this… https://t.co/uNidJQCfCA — 🌺🦋Just me👀Cassie🌺🦋🌺 (@browneyegirl400) July 18, 2022

Then entire Biden team has no idea what they are doing. That’s how we have ended up where we are today. — Craig Wade (@CraigWade0613) July 18, 2022

She belongs in a Biden administration! Wrong position wrong name wrong thinking https://t.co/y5aBmYCJ8F — Charles Pockras (@relrightrep) July 18, 2022

Mediocrity personified — Buckeye Jerry (@JerryBuckeye) July 18, 2022

Each day we are reminded of the incompetence, ignorance, and lack of basic skills that characterize members of the Biden administration. — GinnyGin (@GinnyGinKB) July 18, 2022

If the disrespect from the White House wasn’t bad enough, Thomas also has been the target of racist abuse and violent threats from left-wing abortion superfans.

The contempt that Democratic leaders and their corporate media allies have directed at a sitting Supreme Court justice underscores once again that those on the left embody the racism they disingenuously accuse the right of.

Will Jean-Pierre resign before the end of the year? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The United States is in freefall amid historic inflation, terrifying crime waves, escalating geopolitical instability, a catastrophic border crisis and skyrocketing gas prices.

Since the Biden administration has failed on all the major problems ravaging the nation, you’d think it would at least get the small details right — such as a SCOTUS justice’s name.

But this dumpster-fire administration’s nonstop streak of humiliating blunders affirms the saying, “How you do anything is how you do everything.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.