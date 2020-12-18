Login
'WJ Live': Can You Have Peace After a Year Like 2020?

WJ LiveCanvaIs it possible to find peace amid the turmoil of 2020?

By Kayla Kunkel
Published December 18, 2020 at 2:55pm
2020 has been filled with uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, heightened racial tensions and the presidential election. How can anyone find peace during such a tumultuous time? Pastor Brian Bowman explains how it may not be as inconceivable as it sounds.

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach, Hollywood elitism and the 2020 election.

Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
News, Crime, Lifestyle & Human Interest







