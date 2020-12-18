'WJ Live': Can You Have Peace After a Year Like 2020?

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

2020 has been filled with uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, heightened racial tensions and the presidential election. How can anyone find peace during such a tumultuous time? Pastor Brian Bowman explains how it may not be as inconceivable as it sounds.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live”: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach, Hollywood elitism and the 2020 election.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Hands Trump Temporary Win Over Blue States

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live!” Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal

► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.