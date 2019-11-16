SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Brave 12-Year-Old Saves Dad's Life After Explosion Engulfs Home in Flames

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 16, 2019 at 12:10am
Print

When Ryan Harelson and his 12-year-old son headed to Payson, Arizona, for the weekend with their two dogs, they were looking forward to a relaxing weekend of fun activities.

Shooting, relaxing, cooking steaks and riding dirt bikes: That was the lineup for the weekend — not burning their vacation home.

Friday night is when things started going south. The evening started off nicely, with grilled steaks and sitting around a firepit.

The father-son duo thought they put the fire out, but at some point during the night, James — the 12-year-old — woke up to an even larger conflagration and at some point, an explosion.

“I saw fire between the lines of the deck,” he said, according to the Payson Roundup.

TRENDING: Yovanovitch Invokes Diplomats Killed in Benghazi During Impeachment Testimony

“I heard cracking, looked out my window and saw orange,” he said. “I was screaming as loud as I could.”

“It was just like a boom,” James said, according to KPNX. “I heard an explosion and then my TV fell down.”

“I see a orange glare on the wood,” he added. “So I ran downstairs and opened the door and saw that the tree was on fire. My heart just dropped and I was so scared.”

James was up and wide awake, but according to KPNX, his dad had taken a sleeping pill and was down for the count. James tried splashing water over his dad’s face, which eventually woke him up.

The boy grabbed his things — which, of course, included a backpack full of Halloween candy, according to the Payson Roundup — and he and their dog Duke managed to escape from the home.

Ryan also got out by scrambling through a window, but sadly their second dog did not make it out.

RELATED: Firefighters Save Man's House, Then Leave Note Confessing to 'Theft'

The two can only guess at what actually happened, but Ryan said there was a propane tank near the fire pit which may have caused the explosion, KPNX reported.

Along with the propane tank, there were more than 12 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition that may have burned up or added to the flames, according to the Payson Roundup.

Thankfully, firefighters managed to contain the blaze and it did not spread to other properties. Harelson did create a GoFundMe page to try to recover some of their costs.

“My son and I lost our home over the weekend and insurance will only cover a fraction of what we lost,” he posted on GoFundMe.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Baby Abandoned in Dumpster After Birth Is Now CEO of Company Valued Over $62 Million
Commuters Stumble Upon Giant Group of Golden Retrievers 'Waiting for a Train'
Brave 12-Year-Old Saves Dad's Life After Explosion Engulfs Home in Flames
Pregnant CVS Employee Rushed to Emergency Surgery After Being Shot Twice During Robbery
Disney Star Chris Tavarez Arrested After Girlfriend Hospitalized
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×