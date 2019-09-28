Car Breaks Down Outside Coffee Shop, Homeless Man Decides To Help Change Woman's Tire

After a woman’s tire blew in Ogden, Utah, an unlikely good Samaritan lent her a hand — a homeless man named Chuck.

The owners of the coffee shop across the street witnessed the heartwarming exchange and posted it on Facebook as a reminder that “those people” don’t deserve the labels so easily cast upon them.

Anna Davidson beamed as she watched Chuck go out of his way to help the woman with her tire and was so moved that she felt obligated to share the moment with others.

Davidson knows Chuck because he often works at her and her husband’s coffee shop, Jessie Jean’s. Ron and Anna Davidson allow him to do work around the shop to earn his next meal, according to KSTU.

Chuck has been in and out of prison from early on in his life, but now, at 56, he is on a new path.

He largely credits Ron and Anna Davidson for helping him start out on that new path.

“I wouldn’t be right here, right now, talking to you, if wasn’t for them two,” he said through tears.

The Davidson’s investment in Chuck is surely making a difference based on the kind act Anna witnessed on Sept. 23.

“Looked out the window to see this happening. This is Chuck,” Anna wrote on Jessie Jean’s Facebook page. “He’s homeless and works his a– off helping every day in the cafe.”

“This is ‘one of those people’ that get labeled. Ya know the ones everyone wants outta sight, outta mind,” she continued.

“I didn’t see anyone else out helping this young lady, just Chuck.”

Anna told KSTU she hoped the moment would help others see the person behind the judgmental labels that are often too quickly thrown on homeless people.

“I just wanted them to put a face to who they are judging,” she said. “Like, ‘Hey, here you go, that’s one of those folks you want us to hide away somewhere where we can’t see them.'”

Helping those in need is a regular rhythm; the Davidsons feed about 20 homeless people thanks to “pay it forward meals” each week.

For only $6.25, other patrons can buy a meal for someone else who needs it.

Ron is especially passionate about helping those in need because he has experienced that hardship himself. According to KSTU, he was homeless for two years.

“I know what it’s like to be out there when it’s cold, I know what it’s like to be out there when it’s hot, I know what it’s like to be out there hungry,” he said.

Anna’s post has since gained the attention of thousands on social media, but she hopes that those people will think the next time they pass judgment on a homeless person.

“We need to look at each person’s story one by one and start seeing people for who they are, people,” she said.

