CDC Plans to Implement COVID Re-Education by Providing 'Education and Counseling' for Unvaccinated Americans

In the past several months, Americans who have refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine have been derided as killers, banned from public spaces and even fired from their jobs.

Essential workers across the country have chosen to quit their jobs on the spot rather than submit to vaccine mandates.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, during a recent appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” was asked if the CDC was still “full-speed ahead on mandates for essential workers” despite this reality.

In response, Walensky maintained that the CDC was developing a re-education plan for those not yet convinced of the vaccine’s efficacy.

“There are cases where police officers or health workers or pilots are walking off the job rather than get the vaccine. Are you still full speed ahead on mandates for essential workers to get vaccinated?” host Chris Wallace asked Walensky on Sunday.

Walensky began her response by claiming that COVID outbreaks are “the most disruptive” problem that a workforce can have. She also said “the police workforce” has suffered “more deaths from the coronavirus over the last year and a half than all other causes of death for that workforce combined.”

It was then that Walensky laid out her organization’s re-education plan.

“There is a plan should these people not want to be vaccinated towards education and counseling to get people the information they need so that they are feeling comfortable in getting vaccinated,” Walensky said.

Wallace then followed up with a question about the high number of Chicago police officers resigning over their own city’s mandate.

Has the CDC been given too much power? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We’ve seen some real resistance, for instance, in the Chicago Police Department, in the interest of public health on vaccinations, if you have a large part of a police force leaving, in terms of public health, aren’t you further behind the ball rather than having made gains?” he asked.

The situation in Chicago does indeed appear dire.

In fact, issues with police shortages in the city have become so serious that the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency have pleaded with law enforcement in nearby small towns via email to come to the aid of the Windy City.

Nevertheless, Walensky maintained that outbreaks of COVID were a more serious threat than shortages of essential workers.

“You know, the way you can down a police force is by having a COVID outbreak in that police force. So what we’re working to do is mitigate that from happening,” Walensky said.

If Walensky is to be taken at her word, however, ensuring every citizen is vaccinated may not be enough to end CDC interference in Americans’ lives. On Friday, the CDC director told reporters the nation’s definition of “fully vaccinated” may soon change to ensure Americans receive COVID-19 booster shots.

“We have not yet changed the definition of ‘fully vaccinated.’ We will continue to look at this. We may need to update our definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ in the future,” Walensky said.

“But right now, what I would say is: If you’re eligible for a booster, go ahead and get your booster and we will continue to follow.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.