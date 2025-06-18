Days After Deadly Crash that Killed 241, Air India Pilot Turns Flight Around After Noticing Issue

Another Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Another Air India flight. But this time, there was no tragedy.

Instead, Air India Flight 315 bound for New Delhi returned to Hong Kong on Monday about an hour after takeoff, according to Reuters.

On Thursday, an Air India 787-8 crashed in Ahmedabad seconds after takeoff, killing 241 of the 242 people aboard.

Air India said the plane that returned to Hong Kong had “a technical issue” and was undergoing inspection “as a matter of abundant precaution.” Air India did not provide further details.

One pilot told air traffic controllers that “for technical reasons, sir, we would like to stay closer to Hong Kong, maybe we will come back and land back into Hong Kong once we sort out the problem.”

“We don’t want to continue further,” the pilot said.

The seven-year-old plane took off from Hong Kong at 12:20 p.m., reached an altitude of 22,000 feet, and then began descending.

It sought permission to return at about 1:00 p.m. and landed at 1:15 p.m., a representative of Airport Authority Hong Kong said.

Air India said that the New Delhi-bound plane landed back in Hong Kong safely Monday and was undergoing checks.

Indian authorities ordered Air India to carry out additional safety checks on all of the airline’s Boeing 787s, according to CBS.

Neither Boeing nor the Indian government have called for grounding the jets.

Airlines around the world have about 360 Boeing 787-8s in service. American Airlines has more of the jets than any other airline.

Air India said it made arrangements for passengers on the flight to reach New Delhi, according to the Associated Press.

No cause for last week’s Air India Dreamliner crash has been revealed, according to another report from CBS.

“The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been located and secured,” an official from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office revealed on Sunday.

The devices are designed to withstand plane crashes and to provide investigators with information about what caused a particular disaster.

Sumeet Sabharwal, the doomed flight’s pilot, issued a mayday call in the seconds between the plane’s takeoff and crash.

