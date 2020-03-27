Deadly Subway Fire Hits Coronavirus-Stricken New York City

A train operator was killed and more than a dozen other people were injured after a New York City subway station caught fire Friday morning.

WNBC reported the fire broke out in the car of a northbound train as it pulled into Manhattan’s underground Central Park North–110th Street station in the Harlem neighborhood.

The first 911 call came in shortly before 3:30 a.m. after smoke was seen coming from the station.

The New York City Fire Department arrived on the scene, as did officers and investigators with the New York City Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The official FDNY Twitter account described the blaze as a “a fatal 2-alarm fire” and shared an image of its aftermath.

“It’s in the subway station so there’s no ventilation or limited ventilation,” a FDNY spokesperson told WNBC.

“It made it a difficult operation but that’s what we do. We overcome and we put it out.”

FDNY members operated earlier this morning on scene of a fatal 2-alarm fire inside the subway at 110th Street and Lenox Avenue in Manhattan. Read more: https://t.co/JMi4mm3h0H pic.twitter.com/57h1rt8niK — FDNY (@FDNY) March 27, 2020

WNBC reported one man, the train’s operator, was killed, while 16 others were injured in the blaze.

The train operator was identified by the New York Daily News as a man named Garrett Goble of Brooklyn.

Goble is being hailed as a hero by authorities after he and another Metropolitan Transportation Authority reportedly worked to help early morning commuters get out of the train station.

New York City Transit official Sarah Feinberg told the Daily News that Goble and the other employee “put their lives at risk to get these people out.”

“There was a second train in the tunnel behind this train and the fire department helped evacuate those passengers and crew members through tunnel and through emergency exits,” Feinberg said.

“We are devastated by this. This is a hard moment for NYC Transit,” she said.

Of the 16 others injured, some of them were firefighters. WNBC reported that at least four of the victims are hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officials said a man was detained after the blaze and they believe the fire might have been set intentionally.

The man was described as being apparently “emotionally disturbed” by WNBC.

Investigators are treating the station as an apparent crime scene.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo commented on the tragedy on Twitter, saying his thoughts are with those affected by the fire.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the NYC Transit worker who tragically died in a fire early this morning, and with all those who are injured,” he wrote.

“The NYPD is investigating the incident. I thank the firefighters and all first responders who bravely keep us safe every day.”

Our thoughts are with the family of the NYC Transit worker who tragically died in a fire early this morning, and with all those who are injured. The NYPD is investigating the incident. I thank the firefighters and all first responders who bravely keep us safe every day. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 27, 2020

The tragedy struck as New York City leads the nation in reported coronavirus cases.

More than 23,ooo cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New York City and 365 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

NBC News noted that as a result of the virus, there were fewer commuters using the subway Friday than normal.

