Share
News

Democrats Remove Provision Funding Israel's Defense System After Progressives Complained

 By Andrew Trunsky  September 21, 2021 at 11:56am
Share

House Democrats will remove a provision replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome defense system from their government funding bill after progressives objected to it, even though the bill has no chance of passing the Senate regardless.

Democrats unveiled the bill earlier Tuesday, and its House Rules Committee markup was delayed after progressives voiced their concerns.

Though the House is set to pass the bill later Tuesday, it is considered dead-on-arrival in the Senate, where Republicans are unanimously opposed.

The bill couples government funding through Dec. 3 with a debt ceiling suspension, the source of Republicans’ opposition.

They have called on Democrats to put any increase in their $3.5 trillion spending package, but Democrats have so far refused to do so.

Trending:
Legal Experts Shocked After 8-Year-Old Boy Was Arrested, But Now Look Where the Cops Who Booked Him Are

If passed it would avert a government shutdown set to begin on Oct. 1 and would stave off a possible nationwide debt default.

It also contains billions in funding for natural disaster relief efforts and for the resettlement of Afghan refugees.

While progressives praised the Iron Dome funding’s removal, some Democratic moderates were unhappy with it.

Should the U.S. support Israel?

“The Iron Dome protects innocent civilians in Israel from terrorist attacks and some of my colleagues have now blocked funding it,” New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer said.

“We must stand by our historic ally — the only democracy in the Middle East.”

While the provision was ultimately omitted, it is still set to be included in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which Democratic leadership has said the House will vote on this week as well.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Related:
Biden Tells Israeli Government He's Reversing Trump's Jerusalem Move Despite Its Strong Objections

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Democrats Remove Provision Funding Israel's Defense System After Progressives Complained
Big Tech Company Announces It Plans to Lobby US Government for Marijuana Legalization
Big Tech Company Reportedly Developing Technology That Can Detect People's Emotional State
Trump's Lawyer Reportedly Had a Six-Step Plan to Overturn Biden's Victory
Hidden Clause in Democrats' Infrastructure Bill Could Potentially Threaten Americans' Financial Privacy
See more...

Conversation