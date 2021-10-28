Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and other leftist politicians who ardently support abortion claim to be devout Catholics. The country just isn’t ready for political leaders who are professed atheists or worse. Oftentimes, enemies seek refuge in plain sight.

Every so often, though, these enemies tip their hands. When the president of the United States, only the second Catholic president in the history of the nation, blows off the pope, it’s a sure sign his priorities are not with sacred things.

Biden reportedly delayed his meeting with Pope Francis in Rome in a bid to get progressive house Democrats to support the ongoing disaster of an unholy social spending bill of nearly $2 trillion, according to The New York Post. The bill is tied to the passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The Vatican, presumably in response to Biden’s move, abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of Biden’s meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction of media coverage to the Holy See, according to The Washington Post.

Biden’s social spending bill includes everything from $400 billion for childcare and universal preschool to $40 billion for higher education and workforce investments. Noticeably absent from the bill was a key component Democrats had pushed for: free community college.

It’s no secret that progressive Democrats seek total control of our education system. Ploys like the debunked 1619 Project are designed to re-make American history in order to subvert America through education.

Progressives also attempt to undermine the religious values our country was built upon. The governmental targeting of churches during COVID is more than enough evidence for those who have eyes to see.

But what does this have to do with Joe Biden putting Pope Francis on the back burner? The Catholic Church has a very long history. Historical currents are almost certainly at play.

In 1983, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the winner of the 1970 Nobel Prize for Literature, recalled “More than half a century ago, while I was still a child, I recall hearing a number of older people offer the following explanation for the great disasters that had befallen Russia: ‘Men have forgotten God; that’s why all this has happened,’” according to the Catholic World Report.

“Within the philosophical system of Marx and Lenin, and at the heart of their psychology,” Solzhenitsyn continued, “hatred of God is the principal driving force, more fundamental than all their political and economic pretensions.”

Is there more in Biden’s choosing to ditz Pope Francis than political and economic pretensions?

The timing of all of this is strange.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is scheduled to meet in the coming weeks for their fall convention. One of the agenda items deals with whether or not Catholics who support abortion rights should be disqualified from receiving Communion. This is a big deal for Catholics. Everything hinges on Communion.

Pope Francis has strongly upheld the church’s opposition to abortion, calling it “murder.” He has also said bishops should be pastors, not politicians.

But can a man serve to masters?

Not according to Jesus, “No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to one and despise the other,” Matthew 6:24 reads.

It looks like the showdown between Church and State will be delayed for a while longer, but both men will have to figure out whether they stand with the City of God or the City of Man sooner or later.

It doesn’t take a genius to see where Biden’s and the progressive’s loyalties lie. Their socialist agenda is a modern unfolding of Marxism. They would be fools to deny it.

Solzhenitsyn, a Communist dissident who had been imprisoned by Stalin, observed, “It was Dostoevsky, once again, who drew from the French Revolution and its seeming hatred of the Church the lesson that ‘revolution must necessarily begin with atheism.’ That is absolutely true. But the world had never before known a godlessness as organized, militarized and tenaciously malevolent as that practiced by Marxism,” according to the Catholic World Report.

Biden may not appear to be very well organized. The movement behind him, however, is godless, militarized and malevolent. Might Biden’s Catholicism simply be one more ruse designed to undermine our faith in higher things?

