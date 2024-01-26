Fan Backlash Builds as NASCAR Prepares to Unveil Electric Car

NASCAR has been developing a new electric vehicle … and no one appears to be quite sure why.

Regular readers of the The Western Journal are more than aware of the pushback President Joe Biden’s administration has received as it has tried to force Americans to adopt the not-yet-ready-for-prime-time technology, and it would seem intuitive that the very heartland Americans pushing back the hardest are likely part of the core of NASCAR’s fandom — or at least, that there’s significant overlap between the two groups.

That is apparently not intuitive to NASCAR’s leadership, however. Or perhaps they just don’t care.

Regardless, Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass said on X Tuesday that the new electric NASCAR will be debuted to the public on Feb. 4.

“NASCAR’s battery electric vehicle that it is developing will do a demonstration run on the Sunday of the Clash,” Pockrass wrote in his post, referring to NASCAR’s preseason Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum to be held on that date. “David Ragan will drive it.”

NASCAR’s battery electric vehicle that it is developing will do a demonstration run on the Sunday of the Clash. David Ragan will drive it. Big news: Car has lights!! … no plans for a series yet; NASCAR also is looking at hydrogen combustible engine. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 23, 2024

“Big news: Car has lights!! … no plans for a series yet; NASCAR also is looking at hydrogen combustible engine.”

With no plans for a series, one is forced to wonder what the point of developing the vehicle in the first place was. I mean … someone, somewhere must be thinking series eventually, it would seem.

Pockrass didn’t pursue that line of inquiry, however, instead providing a few additional details regarding the vehicle — aside from the riveting announcement that it has lights — and its performance.

“NASCAR has tested its battery electric vehicle for three days at Martinsville,” he wrote in a second post. “Did 340 laps over three days (David Ragan drove it).

“Compact utility vehicle body not specific to a manufacturer. Lap times on third day within a couple tenths of second from a Cup car.”

NASCAR has tested its battery electric vehicle for three days at Martinsville. Did 340 laps over three days (David Ragan drove it). Compact utility vehicle body not specific to a manufacturer. Lap times on third day within a couple tenths of second from a Cup car. https://t.co/HHyjuGZPcN — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 23, 2024

A couple tenths of a second was also about the amount of time it took for other X users to voice their displeasure with NASCAR for even the possibility of developing an EV racing series.

When that vehicle appears at a race, I’m done going to races. — Mike Knolls (@KnollsMy) January 23, 2024

@NASCAR I have zero interest in watching electric cars race. Zero. I have to think I’m not the only one. — Brian Davis (@OutdoorsFLA) January 25, 2024

If NASCAR change to all electric cars I won’t be watching — yellow belly (@ingl) January 23, 2024

Some of the protests had more practical points to make.

OH that’s great now NASCAR is going to put more demand on an electric grid that was built from the 40’s through the 70’s. Must see TV, ooppss can’t watch, power is out🤣😂🤣 — Robbie Manes (@AZMO09) January 24, 2024

Can you imagine an all-electric race on a day with temperatures below freezing at Martinsville. Will the command be “Drivers, start your motors!”? — Gregory D. Howe (@wood_brothers21) January 23, 2024

Imagine watching electric cars with no engine sound riding in circles for hours. — OU Boom!!! (@asbell_tony) January 23, 2024

I have to say, Tony seems to me to have made maybe the best point.

I mean, I can’t speak for every NASCAR fan, but if I wanted to watch someone spin around in circles without making meaningful noise, I’d tune in to the daily White House press briefing.

