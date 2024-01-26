Share
Fan Backlash Builds as NASCAR Prepares to Unveil Electric Car

 By George C. Upper III  January 26, 2024 at 9:57am
NASCAR has been developing a new electric vehicle … and no one appears to be quite sure why.

Regular readers of the The Western Journal are more than aware of the pushback President Joe Biden’s administration has received as it has tried to force Americans to adopt the not-yet-ready-for-prime-time technology, and it would seem intuitive that the very heartland Americans pushing back the hardest are likely part of the core of NASCAR’s fandom — or at least, that there’s significant overlap between the two groups.

That is apparently not intuitive to NASCAR’s leadership, however. Or perhaps they just don’t care.

Regardless, Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass said on X Tuesday that the new electric NASCAR will be debuted to the public on Feb. 4.

“NASCAR’s battery electric vehicle that it is developing will do a demonstration run on the Sunday of the Clash,” Pockrass wrote in his post, referring to NASCAR’s preseason Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum to be held on that date. “David Ragan will drive it.”

3 NFL Fans Found 'Frozen to Death' in Backyard of Friend Who Had 'No Knowledge' They Were There

“Big news: Car has lights!! … no plans for a series yet; NASCAR also is looking at hydrogen combustible engine.”

With no plans for a series, one is forced to wonder what the point of developing the vehicle in the first place was. I mean … someone, somewhere must be thinking series eventually, it would seem.

Should NASCAR stick with gas-powered cars?

Pockrass didn’t pursue that line of inquiry, however, instead providing a few additional details regarding the vehicle — aside from the riveting announcement that it has lights — and its performance.

“NASCAR has tested its battery electric vehicle for three days at Martinsville,” he wrote in a second post. “Did 340 laps over three days (David Ragan drove it).

“Compact utility vehicle body not specific to a manufacturer. Lap times on third day within a couple tenths of second from a Cup car.”

Former NASCAR Driver Running to Unseat Democrat - One of the Most Competitive 2024 Races

A couple tenths of a second was also about the amount of time it took for other X users to voice their displeasure with NASCAR for even the possibility of developing an EV racing series.

Some of the protests had more practical points to make.

I have to say, Tony seems to me to have made maybe the best point.

I mean, I can’t speak for every NASCAR fan, but if I wanted to watch someone spin around in circles without making meaningful noise, I’d tune in to the daily White House press briefing.

Truth and Accuracy

Conversation