Footage Shows Confrontations with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Hit a New Level, This Time on a Plane

 By Jack Davis  October 5, 2021 at 8:09am
Intrusive harassment of Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona continues as she becomes the focal point for activists who want to bully her into supporting a mammoth spending bill and providing a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

On Sunday, Sinema was harangued by activists who followed her into a bathroom and filmed one of their members raging at Sinema while the senator was in a stall.

The high-pressure tactics continued Monday amid relative shrugs from President Joe Biden and liberal commentator Ana Navarro.

Biden said the non-stop confrontation Sinema is experiencing “happens to everybody,” according to Fox News.

Sinema and fellow senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., recently have been accosted by protesters for not supporting Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Navarro, meanwhile, tweeted that Sinema basically invited her own haranguing, even if it did go over the line.

The stalking of the senator continued Monday when Green New Deal Network Chief of Staff Kunoor Ojha and others filmed themselves jabbing at Sinema at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Should Sinema have responded to the woman on the plane?

“Hi, Senator Sinema? I want to ask if you can explain to the American people what you’re planning on cutting from Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan?” Ojha asked while Sinema was on her phone.

“Do you want to cut climate priorities? Is it elder care that you want to cut, or is it child care?” Ojha said.

The airport confrontation followed one on the plane that had brought Sinema to Washington.

A woman labeled as a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient named Karina approached Sinema about ensuring that illegal immigrants could have a pathway to citizenship.

“I just want to know if you can commit, as my Senator, if you can commit to passing a reconciliation that could provide a pathway to citizenship for immigrants who have been waiting for this for too long. … Can you commit to that, Senator?” Karina said.

Sinema did not respond.

“I don’t want disturb you, but at the same time I just want see if I can get a commitment from you, Senator,” the woman said to Sinema. “This is my life and the life of millions in the line. I just need to hear from you. Can we get a commitment from you to get a pathway to citizenship?”

After realizing Sinema would not be baited, the woman ended the encounter.

“All right, Senator, I can see that you don’t want to respond to me. Thanks for your time,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
