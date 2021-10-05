Intrusive harassment of Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona continues as she becomes the focal point for activists who want to bully her into supporting a mammoth spending bill and providing a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

On Sunday, Sinema was harangued by activists who followed her into a bathroom and filmed one of their members raging at Sinema while the senator was in a stall.

The high-pressure tactics continued Monday amid relative shrugs from President Joe Biden and liberal commentator Ana Navarro.

Biden said the non-stop confrontation Sinema is experiencing “happens to everybody,” according to Fox News.

Sinema and fellow senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., recently have been accosted by protesters for not supporting Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Navarro, meanwhile, tweeted that Sinema basically invited her own haranguing, even if it did go over the line.

Chasing anybody -public or private- into a bathroom, to me is beyond the pail. Maybe if @kyrstensinema spent less time in fundraisers with corporate donors and held town-halls to listen to constituents and answer their questions, they wouldn’t chase her into the damn 🚽. https://t.co/ICsloYkt1l — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 4, 2021

The stalking of the senator continued Monday when Green New Deal Network Chief of Staff Kunoor Ojha and others filmed themselves jabbing at Sinema at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

“Hi, Senator Sinema? I want to ask if you can explain to the American people what you’re planning on cutting from Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan?” Ojha asked while Sinema was on her phone.

NEW: Watch as Kyrsten Sinema dodges even more questions from @kunoorojha about why she’s purposefully killing major investments in clean energy, affordable childcare, housing and more: pic.twitter.com/MCZj9ma99c — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 4, 2021

“Do you want to cut climate priorities? Is it elder care that you want to cut, or is it child care?” Ojha said.

The airport confrontation followed one on the plane that had brought Sinema to Washington.

A woman labeled as a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient named Karina approached Sinema about ensuring that illegal immigrants could have a pathway to citizenship.

A DACA recipient named Karina tried to ask Kyrsten Sinema if she’d support a pathway to citizenship for immigrants and Sinema refused to answer. If Karina was a corporation and held a giant fundraiser for Sinema, maybe she’d get an answer. pic.twitter.com/DPbPuUe8yl — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 4, 2021

“I just want to know if you can commit, as my Senator, if you can commit to passing a reconciliation that could provide a pathway to citizenship for immigrants who have been waiting for this for too long. … Can you commit to that, Senator?” Karina said.

Sinema did not respond.

“I don’t want disturb you, but at the same time I just want see if I can get a commitment from you, Senator,” the woman said to Sinema. “This is my life and the life of millions in the line. I just need to hear from you. Can we get a commitment from you to get a pathway to citizenship?”

After realizing Sinema would not be baited, the woman ended the encounter.

“All right, Senator, I can see that you don’t want to respond to me. Thanks for your time,” she said.

