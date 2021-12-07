Being a good Samaritan often comes with as many risks as it does rewards. For one unnamed good Samaritan in Warren County, Ohio, an act of kindness was met with a reprimand and a basically totaled car.

But someone’s still watching out for her. A post by Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell explained what happened, beginning with, “Does anyone want to do something kind for a Good Samaritan this Christmas season?”







“We have a very recent case where the defendant is accused of being over twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system, driving his car 113 m.p.h., striking the victim’s car in the rear, and critically injuring her,” the post reads.

“Our Good Samaritan, who was concerned that the victim’s smoking car was going to catch fire, pulled the victim out of the smoking car and placed the victim in her own car.”

However, that decision proved to have a mixed outcome when first responders arrived and destroyed the good Samaritan’s vehicle to move the victim.

“Truly from the category of no good deed goes unpunished, when firefighters and emergency medical workers arrived on scene, they were concerned about removing the victim from the Good Samaritan’s car because of potential spinal injuries,” Fornshell continued. “So they used the ‘Jaws of Life’ to cut open the Good Samaritan’s car in order to safely extricate the victim and transport her for medical treatment.”

The post went on to explain that thankfully the good Samaritan had insurance that would handle the damages, but the damages ended up being so great that she had to buy another used car to replace her old one.







As if losing her car wasn’t enough of an ordeal, her employer allegedly chastised her for her absence.

“And to top it off, the Good Samaritan was written up at work for having to call off at the last minute,” Fornshell wrote.

Fornshell was careful to point out that his office is working on behalf of the victim, and he wasn’t trying to minimize her suffering in any way, but he also thought it was a good opportunity for the community to provide some justice for the do-gooder.

“I don’t normally do this, but this case was so unique, and in the spirit of the Christmas season, I thought it would be nice — for anybody that wants to — to show our Good Samaritan that our community truly appreciates what she did that night,” he wrote. “Whether it’s a gift card or something else, I don’t have anything specific in mind.”

And the community responded. Most people who commented seemed eager to offer a token of their appreciation, and many were outraged that the woman’s employer was so callous.

“Please let me know how I can get you a gift card for her,” one person wrote. “I’ll double it if you PM the name of her employer. hah. Seriously, my family and the church would like to do something.”

“Her place of employment could use some leadership training,” another wrote.

“I’d love to help in anyway that I can,” a third commented. “Also, would love to know who that employer was. (Obviously you probably can’t tell us that).”

In a comment of his own, Fornshell revealed that other people had messaged him directly with offers of help, and he directed interested parties to drop off or mail their gifts to his office, which would ensure they got to the good Samaritan.

Sadly, one good turn doesn’t always beget another, but when there are people willing to step forward and rally the community in the interest of recognizing unsung heroes, many good turns can result.

