Hillary Compares Herself to Winston Churchill, ‘Churchill Was a Pain’

Hillary Clinton sees a parallel between herself and British statesman Winston Churchill, according to comments in a recent interview in which she also slammed President Donald Trump while discussing the potential rise of fascism.

Clinton, who is on tour in Britain, spoke with reporter Decca Aitkenhead of The Guardian.

In the interview, which mostly consisted of Clinton criticizing President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, Aitkenhead raised the question of whether Clinton, as a “polarizing figure,” should promote unity by withdrawing from the public arena.

“I’m sure they said that about Churchill between the wars, didn’t they?” Clinton said, in a comment Aitkenhead said came “a fraction too quickly for the line to sound spontaneous.”

Clinton then elaborated on her comments about Churchill, who as noted by Fox News, was an opponent of the appeasement policy Britain pursued in the 1930s.

“I mean, I’m not comparing myself, but I’m just saying people said that, but he was right about Hitler, and a lot of people in England were wrong. And Churchill was a pain. He kept popping up all the time.”

Clinton’s comment irked some.

“I can’t think of a thing that Winnie and Hillary share in common except that they’re both (probably) mammals,” sniped writer Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, writing on FrontPage. “But setting aside politics, Churchill had a vision. Hillary’s vision is all about her. There are few views that she’s even consistent about because her north star is herself.”

Greenfield said there was more to Churchill than just making waves.

“Churchill was polarizing for a wide variety of reasons. But Hillary is polarizing because everyone hates her selfishness. Republicans and Democrats hate her for different reasons. But they do hate her. And her refusal to leave increasingly tops the list for Democrats. Republicans continue to enjoy having her to kick around. But for Democrats, she’s a living reminder of their corruption and shallowness,” he wrote.

Others also found the comment jarring.

I had thought she had already hit mental rock bottom but today Hillary Clinton actually compared herself to Winston Churchill — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 30, 2018

In her own mind #HillaryClinton sees herself coming back to ‘save’ America, like Winston Churchill for Great Britain in WWII. Maybe 2020 rematch? @FoxNews @FoxBusiness https://t.co/KEJqdpbloj — Sheriff Paul Babeu (@PaulBabeuAZ) June 30, 2018

Hillary. Churchill. They both love cigars! Oh, wait. Wrong Clinton. https://t.co/gP9fcbi5xi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 29, 2018

Aitkenhead would later wonder whether Americans regard Clinton’s continued high-profile role “as not so much heroic as weird.” When she asked Clinton, the former first lady and secretary of state said she has no plans to leave the public stage.

“It feels like patriotism, and it feels necessary. I’m not going anywhere,” she said.

The subject of fascism was broached due to Clinton’s frequent references to a book by Madeleine Albright’s titled, “Fascism: A Warning.”

“Well, here’s what I believe. There are certain characteristics of authoritarian leaders trying to isolate and demonize minorities, which we see happening. Looking to undermine the rule of law in as many ways as possible, some of which we have seen happening,” Clinton said.

“Going after the press – and recently he called the press the nation’s No 1 enemy. There are certain behaviors that I think would raise anybody’s alarms.”

