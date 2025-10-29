ICYMI: NY BLM Founder Arrested for Felony Assault - Was Protesting Defunding Program Acquaintance Ran

Finally, a good Hawk Newsome story. It’s been a while.

In case you’re not familiar, Mr. Newsome is the co-founder of New York Black Lives Matter, the semi-official BLM chapter in the nation’s largest city. (It’s unaffiliated with the Black Lives Matter Global Network, which is technically the parent organization — but BLM is structured, or unstructured, in such a way that most of the chapters weren’t or aren’t.) He’s best known for minatory activism and getting arrested when that activism crosses the line, albeit not necessarily in that order.

The last I’d heard of Newsome was in December 2024, when he openly called for “black vigilantes” in response to the acquittal of Daniel Penny, the Marine who was charged in the death of homeless man Jordan Neely on the subway. Neely, a homeless man with numerous mental health issues, died after Penny restrained him following threats against numerous subway riders during an incident in 2023.

A few months earlier, there was this incident as New York Mayor Eric Adams addressed his indictment for accepting money from foreign governments:

NOW: Hawk Newsome of BLM Greater NY can be heard shouting “You are a disgrace for all Black people in this city!”- as NYC Mayor Adams holds press conference at Gracie Mansion following his indictmentpic.twitter.com/74jIt2ztmB — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) September 26, 2024

And then there was this arrest in May 2024 after he threatened to assault an NYPD officer on video:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

JUST IN: New York BLM leader Hawk Newsome arrested after threatening to assault an NYPD officer at Bronx Criminal Court. Newsome was attending the hearing of an NYPD sergeant who threw a cooler at a man on a scooter during a drug bust (video below). At the moment, it’s… pic.twitter.com/93jTOTpHpP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 16, 2024

It’s been a quiet 2025 for Newsome, however. Perhaps the guy took up knitting. Or perhaps he just hadn’t done anything so egregious that it made the local news blotter.

I’m guessing it’s the latter, again, because — and here’s the shocker of the week — he’s now up on felony assault charges thanks to an incident at a protest last week.

According to the New York Daily News, the 48-year-old Newsome was leading a rally outside a state office building in Harlem on Thursday, protesting against a non-profit run by an acquaintance being defunded. WPIX said that the protest was specifically targeting New York City Council Member Yusef Salaam.

Newsome’s sister, Chivona Newsome, told the Daily News that Salaam’s mother approached Hawk and then attempted to fall on him, while Manhattan District Leader William Allen grabbed Hawk’s wrist.

Newsome then threw the bullhorn, which his sister said was “out of frustration but not at Allen.”

Let’s look at the instant replay on that one:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Reports have surfaced of another confrontation involving Hawk Newsome, this time with Harlem District Leader William Allen and Councilman Yusef Salaam’s mother. Witnesses say Newsome and his sister disrupted an event in front of the Harlem State Office Building, demanding that… https://t.co/JU81rPySDj pic.twitter.com/TVlLiEclAi — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) October 26, 2025

That seems to be a felicitously aimed non-targeted incident frustration-induced bullhorn-throwing to the untrained eye, but what do I know? Anyway, the NYPD — which I think knows a bit more than I — arrested him Monday and charged him with attempted felony assault, attempted misdemeanor assault, and harassment, according to WPIX.

Naturally, a crowd gathered outside the 28th Precinct in Harlem to chant “Free Hawk!” as the BLM activist turned himself in.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

NOW: “This is a political attack!” says Hawk Newsome of BLM Greater NY, as he Turns Himself into NYPD on Assault Charges. Hawk Newsome Founder of BLM Greater NY Turns himself into NYPD at the 28 precinct in Harlem, NYC on Assault Charges after an incident that allegedly involved… pic.twitter.com/dGIu5Dx9t2 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 27, 2025

New York Black Lives Matter founder Hawk Newsome turned himself in Monday to face charges for allegedly assaulting a black man during a bust up at a political rally in Harlem last week. https://t.co/XIFewlmOJr pic.twitter.com/jzRqDrcZOt — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2025

His name is apparently Hawk. Who knew? (His real first name is Walter, but who’s counting, anyway?)

Anyway, Newsome is calling these charges “political persecution,” per the Daily News.

“I see so far past these charges. I see political fear. I see black people who criticize the justice system using that same system to attack another black man and that is deplorable,” Hawk told the Daily News.

“I sat in that cell and prayed, I just prayed. This inspires me, with this whole instance makes me see that Harlem and black America needs new leadership, and it doesn’t have to be me, but I want to be a part of the coalition,” he added.

Also, he insisted the protest wasn’t about his friend’s non-profit being defunded. Honesty, from a leader of the local Build Large Mansi — sorry, Black Lives Matter chapter.

“My angle was Eric Adams brought back stop-and-frisk, and it’s this rampant police brutality, and he didn’t say anything,” Hawk said regarding Salaam. “I spoke to him a year ago and said, ‘Brother you have to step up, you’re Central Park five, you got to step up.’”

Right. Well, anyhow, his next scheduled court date is Jan. 21. So, fear not, Hawk Newsome watchers: Just like 2025, we don’t have to worry about going through calendar year 2026 without our scheduled fix of Hawk Newsome antics.

