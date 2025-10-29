Share
Commentary

ICYMI: NY BLM Founder Arrested for Felony Assault - Was Protesting Defunding Program Acquaintance Ran

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 29, 2025 at 6:11am
Share

Finally, a good Hawk Newsome story. It’s been a while.

In case you’re not familiar, Mr. Newsome is the co-founder of New York Black Lives Matter, the semi-official BLM chapter in the nation’s largest city. (It’s unaffiliated with the Black Lives Matter Global Network, which is technically the parent organization — but BLM is structured, or unstructured, in such a way that most of the chapters weren’t or aren’t.) He’s best known for minatory activism and getting arrested when that activism crosses the line, albeit not necessarily in that order.

The last I’d heard of Newsome was in December 2024, when he openly called for “black vigilantes” in response to the acquittal of Daniel Penny, the Marine who was charged in the death of homeless man Jordan Neely on the subway. Neely, a homeless man with numerous mental health issues, died after Penny restrained him following threats against numerous subway riders during an incident in 2023.

A few months earlier, there was this incident as New York Mayor Eric Adams addressed his indictment for accepting money from foreign governments:

And then there was this arrest in May 2024 after he threatened to assault an NYPD officer on video:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

Should Newsome serve the maximum sentence possible if found guilty?

It’s been a quiet 2025 for Newsome, however. Perhaps the guy took up knitting. Or perhaps he just hadn’t done anything so egregious that it made the local news blotter.

I’m guessing it’s the latter, again, because — and here’s the shocker of the week — he’s now up on felony assault charges thanks to an incident at a protest last week.

According to the New York Daily News, the 48-year-old Newsome was leading a rally outside a state office building in Harlem on Thursday, protesting against a non-profit run by an acquaintance being defunded. WPIX said that the protest was specifically targeting New York City Council Member Yusef Salaam.

Newsome’s sister, Chivona Newsome, told the Daily News that Salaam’s mother approached Hawk and then attempted to fall on him, while Manhattan District Leader William Allen grabbed Hawk’s wrist.

Related:
Alert: Massive November Robbery Wave Promised as USDA Confirms No Food Stamps Next Month - Recipients Threaten Revolt: Graphic Videos

Newsome then threw the bullhorn, which his sister said was “out of frustration but not at Allen.”

Let’s look at the instant replay on that one:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

That seems to be a felicitously aimed non-targeted incident frustration-induced bullhorn-throwing to the untrained eye, but what do I know? Anyway, the NYPD — which I think knows a bit more than I — arrested him Monday and charged him with attempted felony assault, attempted misdemeanor assault, and harassment, according to WPIX.

Naturally, a crowd gathered outside the 28th Precinct in Harlem to chant “Free Hawk!” as the BLM activist turned himself in.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

His name is apparently Hawk. Who knew? (His real first name is Walter, but who’s counting, anyway?)

Anyway, Newsome is calling these charges “political persecution,” per the Daily News.

“I see so far past these charges. I see political fear. I see black people who criticize the justice system using that same system to attack another black man and that is deplorable,” Hawk told the Daily News.

“I sat in that cell and prayed, I just prayed. This inspires me, with this whole instance makes me see that Harlem and black America needs new leadership, and it doesn’t have to be me, but I want to be a part of the coalition,” he added.

Also, he insisted the protest wasn’t about his friend’s non-profit being defunded. Honesty, from a leader of the local Build Large Mansi — sorry, Black Lives Matter chapter.

“My angle was Eric Adams brought back stop-and-frisk, and it’s this rampant police brutality, and he didn’t say anything,” Hawk said regarding Salaam. “I spoke to him a year ago and said, ‘Brother you have to step up, you’re Central Park five, you got to step up.’”

Right. Well, anyhow, his next scheduled court date is Jan. 21. So, fear not, Hawk Newsome watchers: Just like 2025, we don’t have to worry about going through calendar year 2026 without our scheduled fix of Hawk Newsome antics.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




ICYMI: NY BLM Founder Arrested for Felony Assault - Was Protesting Defunding Program Acquaintance Ran
CNN Hits New Low as It Plays Video of Man Vomiting During Serious Report on Humanitarian Crisis
Mamdani Slams Israel and NYPD in Unearthed Clip Claiming There Is a Conspiracy Connecting the Two
Dem. Scott Weiner's Pro-Trans Bill Virtually Guaranteed Minors Would Stay in Street Sex Trafficking, Even if Cops Saw Them in Lingerie
Turns Out George W. Bush Outscored Gavin Newsom on SAT by Whopping 25 Percent - What Does That Say After Libs Called Bush Dumbest President in History?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation