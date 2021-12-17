Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden addresses graduates of South Carolina State University during their commencement ceremony in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on Friday.
President Joe Biden addresses graduates of South Carolina State University during their commencement ceremony in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on Friday. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Incompetent or Quiet Part Out Loud? Biden Refers to VP as 'President Harris'

 By Randy DeSoto  December 17, 2021 at 2:32pm
Share

There President Joe Biden goes again referring to his No. 2 as being in charge.

During the opening, apparently off-the-cuff remarks of a commencement address he delivered at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg on Friday, Biden indicated Vice President Kamala Harris holds the top job in the administration.

“Of course, President Harris is a proud Howard [University] alum,” he told the graduates.

South Carolina State is a historically black college, and Biden was trying to highlight that Harris is a graduate of one too.



Trending:
Disturbing Video: California Paramedics Refuse to Attend to Dying Man Because of 'Some COVID Law'

Later in the speech, when Biden was reading from a teleprompter, he did properly identify Harris’ official position.

“I see HBCU excellence every single day in my administration, and that’s not, I’m not exaggerating. Vice President Harris, my Cabinet, Michael Regan, administrator of the EPA, senior White House staff, staff across my entire administration,” he said.

It was not the first time Biden had referred to Harris as president, and it does make you wonder whether it’s some kind of Freudian slip or just Biden being Biden.

In March, he said, “When President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope.”



Then there was the time last December when Biden called Harris the “president-elect.”

Harris laid the groundwork for confusion herself before they had even been elected when she spoke of “A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States,” in September 2020.

Related:
Watch: Biden Repeatedly Botches the Name of Medal of Honor Recipient


At least based on what we’ve seen of her performance in public, it’s hard to believe that Harris is calling the shots behind the scenes like something out of a Shakespearean play.

The president’s handlers likely chose her following the same playbook former President Barack Obama’s handlers did when they tapped Biden: Make sure the vice president does not outshine the commander-in-chief.

Such is proving to be the case.

Biden’s approval rating Friday in the RealClearPolitics average was 44.1 percent approval and 50.5 percent disapproval.

However, Harris’ rating was even worse, with just 40.5 percent viewing her favorably and 52.7 percent unfavorably in the RCP average.

In other words, Biden is more than 6 percent underwater, while Harris is double that at over 12 percent.

The greatest source of job security Joe Biden has is Kamala Harris.

People know she would make an even worse president than he has proved to be.

The former California senator dropped out of the presidential race before the first Democratic primary vote was cast in 2020 because so few supported her candidacy.

Let’s chalk up Biden’s seeming promotion of Harris on Friday to another verbal gaffe and just hope his words never prove prophetic.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Incompetent or Quiet Part Out Loud? Biden Refers to VP as 'President Harris'
McEnany Interview: Trump's the Reason ​We're Even Talking About Overturning Roe
McEnany Says God Himself Has a Calling for Americans to Fulfill 'For Such a Time as This'
Chris Wallace Betrays His Network and His Audience in 89 Seconds - Video
The Big One Is Coming: CNBC Realizes Something Massive Is Happening When It Looks at Latest Survey Results
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!