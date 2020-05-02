Light in the Darkness: 7 Inspiring Moments from the Coronavirus Pandemic

While there has certainly been no shortage of disheartening and devastating headlines during the ongoing global health crisis, there has also been an abundance of instances where people have stepped up to spread love and hope in spite of COVID-19. Here are seven inspiring moments from the coronavirus pandemic that have spread light in the darkness.

1. First Responders Show Their Appreciation for New York Hospital Staff

This show of camaraderie from those who continue to go to work each day to keep America safe was truly heartwarming.

New York firefighters and first responders stood outside Northwell Health Manhasset to thank the nurses and hospital staff members who are holding strong on the front lines of the crisis.

The healthcare workers were blown away by the enthusiastic applause and thanks they received as they headed home for the day on April 7.

Michelle Barrass Amir was among the nurses encouraged by the show of appreciation. She posted videos and photos of the entourage and explained how much the gesture meant to her.

“Thank you to the fire fighters, police, and first responders for your support of our health care workers. Your support truly touched me,” she wrote. “I’m speechless.”

2. Husband Surprises His Wife in Nursing Home on Their Anniversary

The commitment and love that elderly couples show for each other after so many years together is inspiring on any given day. But watching these couples find ways to profess their love during stay-home orders, quarantines and lockdowns has brought inspiration and hope in this dark time.

Bob Shellard from Stafford Springs, Connecticut, visited his wife Nancy, who suffers from both Alzheimer’s and dementia, at her nursing home every day. In their 67 years of marriage, the two had never been apart for their anniversary.

However, when a statewide nursing home visitor ban was implemented, Bob was no longer allowed to go in and see his wife.

But that wasn’t enough to discourage Bob from commemorating their special day.

On March 14, he made a sign and stood with it outside the nursing home below his bride’s window: “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do,” it read. “Happy Anniversary.”

Nancy waved at him from the window and told the nursing home staff that his gesture made her feel like a queen.

“I wouldn’t want anybody else,” Bob said. “I don’t think she could put up with anybody else besides me.”

3. State Trooper Learns New Dance Routine from Daughter

With temporary closures and events being canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, parents are being forced to work from home and try their hand at homeschooling. However, some families have become closer as a result — bringing us adorable videos such as this one:

A little girl named Miela, 6, was supposed to be in dance competition that was canceled because of the coronavirus. To keep the dance routine fresh in her mind and give the family something to do, her teachers encouraged her to teach it to one of her parents.

Her father, Lt. Tyler Kroenke with the Nebraska State Patrol, rose to the occasion with enthusiasm, dancing with his daughter while donning a Wonder Woman cape over his work uniform.

After Lt. Kroenke’s daughter’s dance competition season was postponed, her dance studio challenged the dancers to teach a parent part of a dance as a way to continue practicing. Lt. Kroenke is a great sport and happily participated. GOOD WORK Sir! #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/F2kLKlVyWc — NSP Troop B Nights (@NSPTroopBNights) March 23, 2020

The sweet father-daughter dance quickly went viral.

“I was sitting on the couch with the wife and I was like, ‘How about you post that to Facebook and give somebody a laugh.’ I’ll take it at my expense,” Kroenke said.

4. 7-Year-Old Boy Spends $600 Savings To Help Those in Need

While people have donated food, money and other resources to support people who are in great need during the pandemic, the size does not determine the value, as one 7-year-old boy who donated his savings has proven.

Cavanaugh Bell from Gaithersburg, Maryland, made 65 “COVID-19 Carepacks” for the elderly and bought 31 meals from Buca Di Beppo for the local senior home.

Just did a carepack drop in @GburgMD for the elderly to make sure they’re taken care of during this #COVIDー19 #coronapocalypse ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zszaT0Pp7A — Cool & Dope (@cooldopeliving) March 14, 2020



Bell did it all with only $600, which he saved up over the course of three Christmases and two birthdays.

More inspiring yet, this wasn’t an isolated act of generosity by the youngster. Bell helps run a 501(c)(3) nonprofit called Cool and Dope, which seeks to spread positivity by helping others and to combat bullying.

5. Customer Leaves $9,400 Tip To Help Struggling Restaurant

The coronavirus pandemic has left many restaurants in a precarious situation. Most have been faced with the decision to either serve take-out exclusively or shut down.

But generosity has also been on display around the world, as community members have done what they can to help many local restaurants keep their doors open, like these two folks from Texas did:

Irma’s Southwest, which serves “Texas cuisine with Mexican spirit,” was given another chance to survive when a couple who eats at Irma’s regularly decided to stop in before they closed their dine-in services — and leave a $9,400 tip on a $90.12 bill.

“We didn’t expect it, to be honest with you,” restaurant owner Louis Galvan told CNN. “They left a gratuity for the entire kitchen and service staff, which is unexpected.”

Irma’s Southwest gets $9,400 tip to help wait staff https://t.co/w0HxV5tIga pic.twitter.com/sqRMZsWUYq — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 17, 2020

The customers left a note on the bill, asking that the restaurant use the extra money to pay the staff during the transition to take-out. “Hold tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks,” it said.

The owner was able to split the tip between the 30 employees, all of whom were surprised that someone cared so much about them.

6. Mom Posts Heartwarming Note for Delivery Drivers

The coronavirus pandemic has made heroes out of people who are many times taken for granted, especially delivery workers. These folks, who often thanklessly deliver the mail or drop off groceries, have become superheroes to people like this mother:

Kimberly Bays from Easton, Pennsylvania, left a heartwarming note for the drivers who were delivering essential health items for her daughter, Emma.

“Hi! Thank you for delivering our packages to us,” Bays wrote. “We have an immunocompromised baby and online deliveries are essential to her health.”

She expressed her immense gratitude for the delivery drivers helping to keep her daughter safe and healthy.

UPS and FedEx both replied to Bays, saying that they were happy to be of service.

7. Landlord Covers Woman’s Rent, Then Surprises Her with Groceries

Countless landlords across the nation have decided to keep renters afloat at their own expense, since many Americans are struggling to pay rent while surviving the effects of the coronavirus on the economy. One landlord from Saginaw, Michigan, decided to not only alleviate the stress of paying rent for one of his tenants, but went so far as to buy groceries for the mother of four.

“SOOO My landlord Alan called me earlier and told me not to worry about rent this month and we will worry about it later,” Christina wrote on Facebook. “[I] said okay!”

When Alan asked Christina if her family had enough food to get by, she told him she needed to get groceries that week. He told her to be safe — then took matters into his own hands.

“Than I get a text saying go to your front porch please !!!” Christina wrote, with an attached photo of bags of groceries on her doorstep. “And I see this I couldn’t tell you how I feel right now.”

Despite the trying times we’ve faced during the coronavirus pandemic, these stories and countless others of humanity banding together to be a light in the darkness inspire hope for a better future.

