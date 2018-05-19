Melania in Good Spirits, Returns to White House After Kidney Procedure

First lady Melania Trump returned to the White House on Saturday after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center since Monday for kidney surgery.

“The First Lady returned home to the White House this morning. She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out,” the first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement, The Daily Caller reported.

Neither the 48-year-old first lady or her husband had a public schedule on Saturday, nor were any out-of-town trips scheduled for the weekend.

The first lady’s kidney operation was revealed Monday.

“First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications,” a statement from her office said.

“Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

Melania Trump issued one tweet during the week to update the nation on her condition.

A sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit @WRBethesda & to all who have send good wishes & prayers! I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 16, 2018

“A sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit @WRBethesda & to all who have send good wishes & prayers! I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon,” she tweeted Wednesday.

On Friday, President Donald Trump, who visited his wife multiple times during the week, said his wife was “doing great. Doing great.”

Some media outlets have questioned the limited comments about the procedure and the length of the first lady’s hospital stay.

Four days into Melania Trump's recovery for the procedure, which experts say typically has a one-day recuperation period, there has been no update on her condition https://t.co/dlp8eIeu3s — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 19, 2018

The New York Times, for example, wondered whether the White House’s language “meant she had a tumor.”

Grisham would not be drawn into revealing the first lady’s private details.

“Every patient is different,” she told CNN.

“The medical professionals who have been giving opinions to the media based on one statement are uninformed. Mrs. Trump has a medical team that is comfortable with her care, which is all that matters. Her recovery and privacy are paramount and I will have no further comment beyond this. Anyone else who chooses to speak with the media will only be speculating,” she said.

