Neighbors Spot Car Driving Around in Circles for an Hour with Dog at Wheel

By Kayla Kunkel
Published November 22, 2019 at 5:44pm
Neighbors in South Florida watched in disbelief as a car seemingly drove itself in circles in a cul-de-sac for nearly an hour on Thursday morning.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they learned that something was occupying the driver seat.

The truth, however, is almost as unbelievable as the initial theory.

Anne Sabol, a resident of the Port St. Lucie, Florida, neighborhood, told WPBF that when she walked outside that morning she saw the car, but thought it was just one of her neighbors backing up.

“First I thought I saw somebody backing up but then they kept going and I’m like, ‘OK, what are they doing?'” she said.

When the cops came, Sabol was even more confused.

The video of the strange incident reveals that the car had not a human driver, but a canine one.

It’s no secret that some dogs love car rides, but this odd incident brings new meaning to that stereotype.

Amazingly, the pup’s joy ride didn’t cause too much damage — a mailbox was the only real casualty.

Both the Port St. Lucie Police Department and the St. Lucie County Fire District arrived on the scene to help stop the car.

Responders were able to end the dog’s wild ride before any more property damage occurred, but neighbors were still amazed at the scene.

“When the cops got the door open a black dog jumped out I was like, ‘They should give that thing a license,'” Sabol said.

Police said the human driver had stepped out of the car with the engine still running before the dog, named Max, accidentally knocked the vehicle into reverse.

According to WPBF, the human driver offered to replace the mailbox that was knocked over during the event.

The dog was not injured.

“He was a better driver than a lot of them I’ve seen,” Sabol told WPTV-TV. “I saw the dog jump out of the car, wagging his tail, and I was like ‘OK, good driving!'”

