If Not For Hollywood Bias, These 2023 Films Would Be Up For Oscars

There was a time not so long ago when the Oscars were actually relevant.

Many in America — and across the world — loved to tune in to see which movie stars would win those glamorous, golden awards.

That time has long since passed.

Audiences everywhere have since wised up to the fact that the Academy Awards don’t mean anything anymore.

It’s no longer about recognizing the best movies and movie performances. Instead, it’s now all about recognizing which movies pushed the correct politics.

Due to that sad fact, many incredible films deserving of awards have been snubbed from this year’s Oscars, which are set to air this coming Sunday.

Why were they snubbed? Likely because of the powerful traditional values they espouse.

“Sound of Freedom” For Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Director, Original Screenplay and Cinematography

“A MAJOR MOTION PICTURE MASTERPIECE THAT EVERYONE MUST SEE!” 🤩✨ “An inspiring, life-changing film that captured my heart and changed the way I think about everything.”

See showtimes at https://t.co/kgBO86RcoH#2MillionFor2Million pic.twitter.com/MJxFjbYSKp — Sound of Freedom | Movie (@SOFMovie2023) June 30, 2023

Undeniably, the biggest snub this Oscar season — in multiple categories — is Angel Studios’ groundbreaking box office success “Sound of Freedom.”

The film follows the real-life story of former Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard and his mission to save children from sex trafficking.

Of course, since the Christian movie house Angel Studios distributed the film — and since it was applauded and supported by conservatives all over the country — Hollywood wants nothing to do with it.

If that bias didn’t exist, Jim Caviezel would likely be up for best “Actor In A Leading Role” this year.

His intense, heart-wrenching performance is unlike anything Hollywood has seen in quite some time. It was the emotional core of the film that helped catapult its box office standing.

Through Caviezel’s eyes, you could see the pain and trauma suffered by those in law enforcement forced to watch children suffer over and over again. Again, heart-wrenching. And nobody could have balanced between subtle and intensity quite like Caviezel does.

Alejandro Monteverde’s work in the director’s chair should be up for an award as well, as should the film’s beautiful cinematography.

So many movies these days consist of countless uninspired, generic mid-level shots. By contrast, every frame of “Sound of Freedom” showcased true artistry.

The shots of the film bounce between portraying beauty — shots of children playing, sweeping shots of picturesque landscapes — and darkness — shadowy interiors and dilapidated buildings.

It sets the tone for the film’s theme, which centers on innocent children being cast into the absolute evils of trafficking.

Lastly, the writing of this film was second to none. The dialogue, pacing and character work were truly deserving of an award nod.

If only Hollywood wasn’t so wholly corrupted.

“Godzilla: Minus One” For Best Picture, International Feature Film and Screenplay

Can’t get enough of #GodzillaMinusOne? Starting December 15, the film will be playing on EVEN MORE North American screens—increasing to over 2,600 locations in the US & Canada. Get your tickets today: https://t.co/g4vFvXGGBZ pic.twitter.com/HpLhXNjZyC — GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@Godzilla_Toho) December 13, 2023

Now, why oh why would Hollywood be hesitant to promote a film like “Godzilla: Minus One”?

Perhaps it’s because the film portrays men like men and women like women.

“Godzilla: Minus One” follows the story of a former kamikaze pilot and his inner battle to find the balance between sacrifice, honor and the value of life in post-World War II Japan. Oh, and there’s also a giant lizard monster threatening to destroy everything and everyone he loves.

Or, perhaps the Oscars are ignoring the film because it embarrassed the wokesters in Hollywood.

How? By proving American audiences aren’t sick of cinema — they’re just sick of bad and/or woke cinema.

Despite being in Japanese, the film managed to snag the number three spot at the U.S. box office for a full week, per Box Office Mojo.

In all fairness, the film did get an Oscar nomination for VFX, which was well-deserved — on a $15 million budget (per IMDB), it had better special effects than many of today’s Hollywood blockbusters with budgets upwards of $200 million.

But without a doubt, the best facet of this movie was the writing. The protagonist’s struggle between balancing the value of life and the shame that comes with refusing to sacrifice it for others is strung masterfully throughout the plot.

In this writer’s opinion, it was the best film of 2023.

Because of this, “Godzilla: Minus One” absolutely should have been nominated for “Best Picture,” “International Feature Film” and “Adapted Screenplay.”

“Nefarious” For Actor in a Supporting Role

“Nefarious” will likely live on for generations as a cult classic.

The plot, based on a book by The Blaze host Steve Deace, follows a psychologist called in to evaluate the mental state of an inmate on death row. The inmate, a convicted serial killer, claims to be possessed by a demon… but is he? Throughout the film, the mystery of that question unfolds in a bone-chillingly dramatic fashion.

Though its theatrical run wasn’t anything of note, the film reportedly raked in major profits on VOD, so much so that a sequel series has been greenlit.

What elevates “Nefarious” from “good” to “classic” is the acting of Sean Patrick Flanery.

His performance as the demonically possessed serial killer is unforgettable.

In a fair world, he would be up for “Actor In A Supporting Role.”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” For Animated Feature Film

Let’s do this #SuperMarioMovie! Streaming now in the US, only on @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/7pln5pea2i — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) August 3, 2023

Was Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” groundbreaking in terms of its storytelling?

No, not really. But it was a surprisingly solid outing in an era where good animated films are few and far between.

And, considering the films that managed to snag a nomination for “Animated Feature Film” despite clearly being of lower quality, this video game adaption certainly counts as a major snub.

Also, if “Barbie” is going to get a “Best Picture” nod for no other reason than its massive box office total (which appears to be the case), then “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is just as deserving.

After all, whereas “Barbie” earned $1.4 billion at the 2023 box office, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” brought in an astounding $1.3 billion, cementing it as 2023’s second-highest earner, per Box Office Mojo.

It resonated with audiences. It boasted top-of-the-line animation. The voice cast was stellar.

However, the Universal film had one thing against it — it didn’t push any political agendas.

That’s probably why 2023 flops like “Wish” and “Elemental” received nominations instead.

“The Boy and the Heron” For Original Score

Death comes to an end. Life finds a new beginning. Watch the official trailer for Hayao Miyazaki’s THE BOY AND THE HERON, featuring the all-new English version. In theatres nationwide on December 8. pic.twitter.com/eoDGhqVGXD — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) November 2, 2023

This last addition to the list is a small but meaningful one.

“The Boy and the Heron” was nominated for “Animated Feature Film,” but sadly, it did not receive a nod for its brilliant score.

Joe Hisaishi of Japan’s Studio Ghibli is a true savant. He’s far more deserving of an Oscar nod than many of the composers up for “Original Score” this year.

In fact, I’d go as far as saying Hisaishi should’ve been at the very least nominated for this award every single year he’s put out a score.

Just take a listen at some music from “The Boy and the Heron”:

Oppenheimer and Ludvig Goransson basically saved the Best Original Score category this year bc it’s beyond shameful and an absolute joke that Joe Hisaishi wasn’t nominated for The Boy and The Heron. https://t.co/MQD3OorxJu — John (@drowsyluma) February 29, 2024

Sadly, however, Hollywood is more interested in patting itself on the back than it is in honoring the best artists, no matter where they come from.

