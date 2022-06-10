Young men do stupid things. They always have, always will. It’s part of growing up.

Purposely shooting guns at people, however, isn’t just stupid. It can maim and kill. It’s also a crime. Teenagers who do it have to grow up fast — in jail.

Two teenagers in Belle Glade, Florida, are now growing up behind bars. The duo is accused of shooting into a car with two people inside, according to CBS12 . The driver was shot in the ankle with a 9mm pistol. Though the accused are only 15 and 14 years old, they’re being tried as adults. They’re not boys anymore; they’re men.

Though the shooting took place over a month ago, the assailants weren’t arrested until June 2. The police caught up with the young men due to some solid police work — which included discovering the nicknames of the suspects.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detective who wrote the police reports, the 17-year-old passenger of the car said, “I ain’t no snitch but y’all need to holla at them short ones, Nick and Doo Doo Bug.” The detective then asked the passenger to elaborate, to which the passenger responded, “I ain’t no snitch.”

The gang unit at Lutheran Services in Belle Glade, which initially contacted the PBSO, was familiar with Nick and Doo Doo Bug, according to CBS12. The nickname “Doo Doo Bug” belongs to 14-year-old Donnell Johnson. Fifteen-year-old Nickbrice Love Sainvilus goes by the moniker “Nick.” The two young men are respectively 5 foot 8 inches tall and 5 feet 6 inches tall.

According to the detectives, the driver identified both suspects from photos.

“It should be noted that Donnell Johnson was adjudicated delinquent as of May 29th, 2020, for grand theft of a firearm,” the police report said, according to CBS12. Adjudication is not the same as a conviction, but is often treated like one under Florida law.

Nickbrice Sainvilus is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of being a delinquent in possession of a firearm. Sainvilus is being prosecuted as an adult on the last charge.

Donnell Johnson is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and one count each of shooting into or throwing deadly missiles into an occupied conveyance and being a delinquent in possession of a firearm. Johnson is also being prosecuted as an adult on the last charge.

The motive for the shootings was not reported.

There is an epidemic of teenagers committing violence these days. School shootings are the worst examples — the slaughter of innocents. The recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, is but one horrific example.

The whole world knows there is something wrong in the U.S. A recent article in The Indian Express spotlighted seven mass shootings in U.S. schools since 2000.

But teen murderers don’t only haunt schools. In just one example among far too many, 22 juveniles were charged with murder in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2021, according to Cleveland.com. Teens being charged with murder has almost become commonplace. It appears to be getting worse, not better.

With each new shooting, liberal politicians clamor over gun control. But firearms are inanimate tools. There’s something wrong with teens who use them to purposely kill others. That’s where the problem lies.

Guns don’t shoot themselves.

John Senior (1923-1999), author of “The Death of Christian Culture,” pinpointed the problem decades ago. “The facts of Christianity,” Senior wrote, “are not real to us, because nothing is real to us. We have come to doubt the very existence of reality.”

Senior was right. Teaching gender theory and normalizing abnormal sexuality to schoolchildren is a disconnect from reality. People young and old create alternate realities on social media. Screens have taken the place of the real. Because of this, large swaths of the population have lost touch with reality.

Breaking with reality, especially in the young, is a danger to us all.

It’s time to get back to basics and take a lesson from George Orwell’s character Winston in the novel “1984.” Winston repeated the phrase “stones are hard and water is wet” in order to maintain sanity amidst a constant barrage of Party propaganda.

In order to combat the disease of relativism that is the root cause of much of the confusion that can lead to violence, we need a restoration of common sense.

Instead of doubting reality, we need to embrace it. The first step in this process is to recognize the existence of God, first through reason and then by faith.

It will take time, but this is the road that can lead people like Doo Doo Bug and Nick out of the mire of darkness back into the light.

