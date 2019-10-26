Prince Harry Opens Up About Losing Diana: 'Everything That I Do Reminds Me of Her'

In a new ITV documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” the Duke of Sussex opened up about the memories that still haunt him years after his mother’s tragic death.

As Harry and Meghan Markle embarked on their first tour of southern Africa as a couple, the pair knew they would be walking in Princess Diana’s footsteps.

Prior to his marriage, Prince Harry devoted considerable time to continuing the work Diana began in the region and has now returned to the area with his wife to continue carrying out his mother’s legacy, Town & Country reported.

“The rest of our lives, especially our life’s work, will be predominantly focused on Africa, on conservation,” he said in a clip of the new documentary. “There are a lot of things to be done. There’s a lot of problems here, but there’s also huge potential solutions.”

WATCH: Prince Harry puts the record straight on all those stories earlier this year that he and Meghan are going to ‘move to Africa’.It’s the latest clip from @tombradby’s exclusive #HarryAndMeghan documentary 9pm tonight on @itv.(Next week on @ABCNetwork 🇺🇸 & @Channel7 🇦🇺) pic.twitter.com/0ffVQWmmqP — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 20, 2019

The film follows Harry and Meghan as they navigate the difficult balance between life in the public eye and contributing to a society fraught with racial tension and years of political upheaval.

In particular, Prince Harry opened up about the pressures of his role as a leader and the heavy emotional toll caused by media attention, especially in light of his mother’s death.

“I think being part of this family — in this role, in this job — every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back,” he told ITV’s Tom Bradby, referring to the days following Princess Diana’s fatal accident.

“In that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.”

“It’s been quite emotional retracing my mother’s steps,” he added.

While touring Angola, the Duke of Sussex visited the now-flourishing community where Diana once walked through an active landmine field, People reported. There, a tree named in her honor serves as a special memorial.

The prince described the difficult feelings he still wrestles with each and every day since losing her, acknowledging that it is “a wound that festers.”

“Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional,” Harry told ITV. “Everything that I do reminds me of her.

“But as I said — with the role, with the job and sort of the pressures that come with that — I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately.”

Now, Harry is determined to take an active part in conservation work and improving the lives of those living in southern African communities, working to make his mother proud.

“Let’s finish what was started,” he said.

