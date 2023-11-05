'Priscilla' Star Jacob Elordi Used Bacon to Get Into Character as Elvis - A Lot of It
Actor Jacob Elordi took an odd approach while trying to get into the headspace of the King of Rock n’ Roll.
And it involved bacon — and not just a few sizzling slices, but a rather large amount of the breakfast staple.
While discussing the new film “Priscilla,” a dramatized biopic of Elvis Presley’s ex-wife in which Elordi plays the legendary Presley, the actor revealed to Entertainment Weekly Wednesday he would eat around a pound of bacon a day to help get into character.
The director of the film, Sofia Coppola, stated Priscilla Presley told the two “that Elvis liked really burnt bacon.”
Thanks in part to that tidbit, Elordi explained, “I averaged like a pound of bacon a day.”
Unlike most people who would eat a pound of bacon a day, Elordi noted that any weight gain was “not that noticeable because I’m quite long, but I was the biggest I’ve ever been.”
Elordi took a very different approach than when actor Austin Butler portrayed Elvis in 2022’s “Elvis” biopic of the “Blue Hawaii” singer. Whereas Elordi seemed to be getting in tune with the physical side of Presley, Butler tapped more into the emotional side — to dramatic effect.
In an interview with GQ, Butler stated he lost touch with himself over the course of working on the film.
“You can lose touch with who you actually are. And I definitely had that when I finished ‘Elvis’ — not knowing who I was.”
Butler was also frequently in the news for continuing to talk like Elvis and added that his family said he “didn’t sound like me anymore.”
“Priscilla” is based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir and tells the story of her relationship with her late ex-husband.
Behind the scenes of #PriscillaMovie ❣️ In theaters everywhere tomorrow — https://t.co/TEg6Z1XTaC pic.twitter.com/9oFPjs5oz1
— Priscilla (@PriscillaMovie) November 2, 2023
The film has been engulfed in controversy as it was reported by Variety that the two’s late daughter Lisa Marie Presley slammed the script of the film and called it “shockingly vengeful and contemptuous” in an email to Coppola before filming began.
As Elvis and Priscilla began their relationship when Priscilla was still a teenager, Lisa Marie wrote in September 2022, “My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative,” with regard to the then script.
“As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character.
“I don’t read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father,” she added. “I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why?”
Priscilla Presley has been supportive of the film, and Time reported her as stating Coppola did an “amazing job.”
