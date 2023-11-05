'Priscilla' Star Jacob Elordi Used Bacon to Get Into Character as Elvis - A Lot of It

Actor Jacob Elordi took an odd approach while trying to get into the headspace of the King of Rock n’ Roll.

And it involved bacon — and not just a few sizzling slices, but a rather large amount of the breakfast staple.

While discussing the new film “Priscilla,” a dramatized biopic of Elvis Presley’s ex-wife in which Elordi plays the legendary Presley, the actor revealed to Entertainment Weekly Wednesday he would eat around a pound of bacon a day to help get into character.







The director of the film, Sofia Coppola, stated Priscilla Presley told the two “that Elvis liked really burnt bacon.”

Thanks in part to that tidbit, Elordi explained, “I averaged like a pound of bacon a day.”

Unlike most people who would eat a pound of bacon a day, Elordi noted that any weight gain was “not that noticeable because I’m quite long, but I was the biggest I’ve ever been.”

Elordi took a very different approach than when actor Austin Butler portrayed Elvis in 2022’s “Elvis” biopic of the “Blue Hawaii” singer. Whereas Elordi seemed to be getting in tune with the physical side of Presley, Butler tapped more into the emotional side — to dramatic effect.

In an interview with GQ, Butler stated he lost touch with himself over the course of working on the film.

If The Western Journal launched a podcast, would you subscribe? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“You can lose touch with who you actually are. And I definitely had that when I finished ‘Elvis’ — not knowing who I was.”

Butler was also frequently in the news for continuing to talk like Elvis and added that his family said he “didn’t sound like me anymore.”

“Priscilla” is based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir and tells the story of her relationship with her late ex-husband.



The film has been engulfed in controversy as it was reported by Variety that the two’s late daughter Lisa Marie Presley slammed the script of the film and called it “shockingly vengeful and contemptuous” in an email to Coppola before filming began.

As Elvis and Priscilla began their relationship when Priscilla was still a teenager, Lisa Marie wrote in September 2022, “My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative,” with regard to the then script.

“As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character.

“I don’t read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father,” she added. “I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why?”

Priscilla Presley has been supportive of the film, and Time reported her as stating Coppola did an “amazing job.”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.