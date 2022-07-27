Thug Caught on Video Body-Slamming NYC Cop, Putting Him in Chokehold - Teen Suspect Let Out the Next Day

Another criminal walked free in New York City this weekend, just one day after he allegedly attacked a police officer.

According to the New York Post, a 16-year-old boy was accused of jumping a turnstile at the 125th Street-Lexington Avenue subway station on Saturday. A 16-year-old girl who was with him allegedly ducked under the turnstile.

Police did not identify either suspect because they were minors.

The teen boy reportedly got into a heated argument with officers, and it quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

In a video shared on Twitter by the New York Police Benevolent Association, the boy could be seen throwing punches at an adult male police officer, who attempted to fight him off.

A female officer also came into the picture and attempted to help, but most of the boy’s aggression was directed toward the first officer.

Eventually, the 16-year-old girl who allegedly ducked under the turnstile joined the altercation and started throwing punches at the first officer. The female officer successfully pulled her off, after which the girl started punching her instead.

At one point, the boy took the first officer to the ground and attempted to put him in a headlock. The officer escaped and eventually pinned the boy to the ground, which is where the video concluded.

The Post reported the suspect had been arrested earlier this month after he was accused of robbery. Before that, he was arrested on April 12 of this year for allegedly carrying a loaded gun. He was released on both occasions, and both cases were reportedly sealed.

Following Saturday’s attack, the boy was arrested a third time and charged with assault on a police officer, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

He made an appearance in court the next day, and he was released once again on his own recognizance, meaning he did not have to post bail.

WARNING: The following video contains violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

This individual has been RELEASED 🤦‍♂️ Lynch: “If New Yorkers want to know why the chaos in the transit system is not improving more quickly — this is why. The criminals underground know they can get in a brawl, choke a cop and be back out in hours…” 1/2

pic.twitter.com/w1vvHOWHyx — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 25, 2022

“Cops are putting ourselves on the line to make the subways safer, but we are feeling abandoned by a justice system that won’t back us up.” 2/2 — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 25, 2022

“If New Yorkers want to know why the chaos in the transit system is not improving more quickly — this is why,” NYC PBA President Patrick Lynch said in the union’s Twitter post.

“The criminals underground know they can get in a brawl, choke a cop and be back out in hours. Cops are putting ourselves on the line to make the subways safer, but we are feeling abandoned by a justice system that won’t back us up.”

New York law requires 16- and 17-year-olds to be tried in family court under most circumstances, the Post reported. The only exceptions are violent felonies with a deadly weapon, sex crimes and crimes that cause “significant physical injury” to the victim.

While both officers from Saturday’s attack were transferred to the hospital, their injuries were apparently not severe enough for the suspect to be tried as an adult.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested on the same three charges as the boy, but the Post reported it was unclear whether she was also released.

Even if the suspects had been tried as adults, New York’s progressive laws may have allowed them to be released. According to The City, New York laws passed in 2019 prohibit judges from setting bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. The practice is often referred to as “cashless bail.”

The problems with this practice were highlighted over the weekend after 43-year-old David Jakubonis was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted assault after an attack on Republican New York gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Jakubonis allegedly rushed Zeldin holding a plastic keychain with two sharp prongs on it and tried to stab the congressman.

The attacker told Zeldin, “You’re done,” but several people at the event tackled him before he harmed Zeldin.

His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were “you’re done”, but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy. Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws. pic.twitter.com/wZEyIyrjFe — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022

That might sound pretty violent, but apparently it was not violent enough to constitute a significant threat in the eyes of New York lawmakers.

According to CNN, the felony fell under Class E, which is the least serious felony class. For that reason, the judge was prohibited from setting bail and was forced to release Jakubonis on his own recognizance.

Jakubonis was subsequently hit with a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress using a dangerous weapon, meaning he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Even if he is brought to justice in federal court, it will be no thanks to the radical leftists who saw him walk free after the state charges.

Because of the woke, lenient laws in Democratic strongholds such as New York, criminals are walking free every day.

Sadly, the teenager seen punching a police officer is simply one small example of this troubling fact.

