Radical leftists are the ultimate killjoys.

Instead of celebrating the fact that over 642,000 Union soldiers sacrificed life and limb to rid the country of the evils of slavery, they insist on dwelling on the fact that there was slavery in America in the first place — though the institution has been around since the dawn of time.

And they’re at it again. New York’s City Council is considering canceling history, according to the New York Post. The latest targets? Statues of American icons like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Christopher Columbus.

But you can’t erase history as long as there are reasonable people left to defend it.

Edward Romaine, town supervisor of Brookhaven on Long Island, sent a letter to New York Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday offering to take the statues if New York decides to remove them.

“I didn’t want to comment on whether that was right or wrong because that’s a decision of the city. But I said, ‘If you’re going to do that, hey, we’ll take the statues,’” Romaine told the Post.

“We look at their accomplishments, what they did for their time and how they contributed to the long arc of history,” he said. “And we would welcome having those statues.”

Romaine said Brookhaven would display the statues in its public parks so they could “get the respect that they’re deserving.” He said the town would even pay for their transport.

Vandalizing and removing statues of historical figures deemed offensive by the woke left is getting a bit old. But whoever said progressives are creative?

They follow the same playbook as Joseph Stalin, who executed the Great Purge to eliminate any threat to the Communist Party. Mao Zedong launched the 1966 Chinese Cultural Revolution for the same reason. These communist dictators killed and imprisoned millions.

Compared to these atrocities, tearing down a few statues doesn’t seem like much, right? Well, every revolution has to start somewhere. Best to nip it in the bud.

The modern age has produced an unprecedented moral hubris that is especially profuse among leftists. They look back on the past from what they see as the pinnacle of morality: the present.

It’s naive and shallow, and it’s also blind. People are still buying and selling human beings in America.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the number of people prosecuted for human trafficking increased by 84 percent from 2011 to 2020.

It’s only gotten worse with President Joe Biden’s open border policy.

“One study estimated that 60% of unaccompanied migrating children are caught by cartels and exploited through child pornography and drug trafficking,” The Heritage Foundation reported.

Why aren’t progressives pulling out their hair and burning down buildings over that?

Instead of focusing on eradicating slavery in the here and now, radical progressives like those on the New York City Council are concerned about statutes that offend far-left sensibilities.

They don’t care about slavery at all. Their actions prove it. All they want to do is tear down America’s past and erect a neo-communist dystopia.

What they don’t realize is that there are Brookhavens all over the country, thousands of them. Try as they might to rewrite history, some Americans won’t forget the truth so easily.

