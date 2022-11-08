Parler Share
Commentary
John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and Democratic Senate candidate, speaks at a campaign event in Harrisburg on Sunday.
Commentary
John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and Democratic Senate candidate, speaks at a campaign event in Harrisburg on Sunday. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

The Tricks Have Already Started - Fetterman Sues to Have Ballots Counted Over State Supreme Court Ruling

 By Michael Austin  November 8, 2022 at 8:48am
Parler Share

Well, well, well. It looks like Democrats are already attempting to circumvent election rules.

It’s funny, really — when liberals are winning elections, our elections are “secure” and Americans with reasonable concerns to the contrary are crazed “election deniers and “conspiracy theorists.”

But when the shoe is on the other foot, all of a sudden democracy itself is in danger and our election rules must be changed.

Like, for instance, a rule against counting ballots that arrive in envelopes that are either improperly dated or not dated at all.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pennsylvania senatorial candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is suing to have such ballots counted despite state law.

Trending:
DeSantis' Election Crime Unit Makes Another Major Illegal Voting Arrest Connected to Elections in Multiple States

Fetterman is in a tight race against his Republican opponent, celebrity doctor and television personality Mehmet Oz.

In a race like this, every single vote is going to count.

Obviously aware of this, Fetterman decided to sue a federal court on Monday after a Pennsylvania Supreme court ruled that mail-in ballots without would not be counted if they had the wrong date or had no date at all, the Inquirer reported.

The newspaper estimated that tens of thousands of ballots will likely fall under the two categories.

Do you think we have unaddressed election security problems?

Thanks to the party’s constant push for voters to use mail-in ballots, they are disproportionately Democrat, meaning Fetterman could lose tens of thousands of potential votes.

Apparently, the people too lazy to participate in in-person voting are also too lazy to double-check the date.

If Fetterman’s suit proves fruitless and he loses, expect the “stolen election” rhetoric to shift to the Democrat side of the aisle.

That ethic applies to the midterms in general.

If the predicted “red wave” does become a reality, expect Democrats to whine about how Republicans stole the election, just as they did in 2016 — if you believe Hillary Clinton.

Related:
WH Press Sec Believes Biden's Coal Comments 'Were Twisted' So Let's Give Them to You Straight

Some left-leaning establishment media outlets have already paved the way for such claims.

On Monday, for instance, Politico published a list of “6 election security threats to watch for on Election Day.”

No matter how much they complain, however, it’s looking like there’s nothing Democrats can do to stop what’s coming.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




The Tricks Have Already Started - Fetterman Sues to Have Ballots Counted Over State Supreme Court Ruling
Expert Reveals His Team Has Been Tracking Google Election Interference, And They Found a Very Worrying Pattern
Nobody Is Talking About the Border Murders Biden Is Paying For - Here's the Evidence
Elon Musk Makes Voting Recommendation Day Before Election - Liberal's Heads Will Explode
Kathy Griffin Revives Dead Mother's Account Just Hours After Musk Ban, Tweets 2 Letters Proving She's Back
See more...

Conversation