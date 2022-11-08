The Tricks Have Already Started - Fetterman Sues to Have Ballots Counted Over State Supreme Court Ruling

Well, well, well. It looks like Democrats are already attempting to circumvent election rules.

It’s funny, really — when liberals are winning elections, our elections are “secure” and Americans with reasonable concerns to the contrary are crazed “election deniers and “conspiracy theorists.”

But when the shoe is on the other foot, all of a sudden democracy itself is in danger and our election rules must be changed.

Like, for instance, a rule against counting ballots that arrive in envelopes that are either improperly dated or not dated at all.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pennsylvania senatorial candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is suing to have such ballots counted despite state law.

Fetterman is in a tight race against his Republican opponent, celebrity doctor and television personality Mehmet Oz.

In a race like this, every single vote is going to count.

Obviously aware of this, Fetterman decided to sue a federal court on Monday after a Pennsylvania Supreme court ruled that mail-in ballots without would not be counted if they had the wrong date or had no date at all, the Inquirer reported.

The newspaper estimated that tens of thousands of ballots will likely fall under the two categories.

Thanks to the party’s constant push for voters to use mail-in ballots, they are disproportionately Democrat, meaning Fetterman could lose tens of thousands of potential votes.

Apparently, the people too lazy to participate in in-person voting are also too lazy to double-check the date.

If Fetterman’s suit proves fruitless and he loses, expect the “stolen election” rhetoric to shift to the Democrat side of the aisle.

That ethic applies to the midterms in general.

If the predicted “red wave” does become a reality, expect Democrats to whine about how Republicans stole the election, just as they did in 2016 — if you believe Hillary Clinton.

Some left-leaning establishment media outlets have already paved the way for such claims.

On Monday, for instance, Politico published a list of “6 election security threats to watch for on Election Day.”

The 2020 presidential election was rife with allegations of voting machine hacks that were later debunked. Yet there are real risks that hackers could tunnel into voting equipment and other election infrastructure to try to undermine Tuesday’s vote.https://t.co/kDij1J08eU — POLITICO (@politico) November 7, 2022

No matter how much they complain, however, it’s looking like there’s nothing Democrats can do to stop what’s coming.

