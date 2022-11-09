Trump-Backed Veteran Flips Florida Congressional Seat Red in Dominant Fashion

Republican Cory Mills, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the U.S. House District 7 race in Florida on Tuesday, beating Democrat Karen Green.

Mills flipped the seat from D to R in convincing fashion, taking 58.5 percent of the vote to Green’s 41.5 percent, according to The New York Times.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Stephanie Murphy, who is retiring at the end of the year.

BREAKING: @CoryMillsFL defeats Democrat Karen Green for U.S. Representative in the Florida election! (via @MichelleVece) Congrats!!👏https://t.co/H2LvpADG5H — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) November 9, 2022

The Florida Legislature redrew the district, north of Orlando, following the 2020 U.S. Census, making it more Republican.

Mills — an Iraq and Afghanistan combat veteran, according to his campaign website — served in the famed 82nd Airborne Division.

Trump appointed Mills to the Defense Business Board shortly before the end of the 45th president’s term in 2020.

Thank you Miami for an amazing “SAVE AMERICA” rally. Thank you to all the amazing members and Pres. Trump for your support. Let’s Make America safe, affordable, and great again! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Valxkt6NEj — Cory Mills 🍊🐊 (@CoryMillsFL) November 7, 2022

Air Force veteran and GOP candidate Anna Paulina Luna also won her race, flipping Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Luna topped Eric Lynn with approximately 53 percent of the vote to 45 percent for the Democrat, according to the Times.

Knocked 50,000 doors

Made 89,000 phone calls

Outspent 2:1 in primary

Outspent 12:1 in general

Today we made history.

My name is Anna Paulina Luna and I am going to be the next representative for FL-13!

Thank you Pinellas! I look forward to serving you in DC! — Anna Paulina Luna (@VoteAPL) November 9, 2022

The 13 District, which includes St. Petersburg and Clearwater, was represented by Democrat Charlie Crist, who stepped down earlier this year to challenge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis soundly defeated Crist with about 59 percent of the vote to Crist’s 40 percent.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio also won in convincing fashion over Democrat Val Demmings, approximately 58 percent to 41 percent.

Overall, Florida appears to be at the heart of the red wave.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.