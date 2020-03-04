SECTIONS
Trump Mocks Bloomberg Over Germy Finger Licking After Mayor Said He'd Contain Coronavirus

By Kayla Kunkel
Published March 3, 2020 at 7:08pm
Earlier this week, Democratic presidential candidate and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg had a clear, and expensive, message: He is more than qualified to handle an outbreak such as the coronavirus hysteria.

But many people began to question his qualifications once an odd — and, honestly, disturbing — video of him licking his fingers and handling communal pizza started making the rounds on Super Tuesday.

Even President Donald Trump took the opportunity to point out the conflicting message coming from the Bloomberg campaign.

On Sunday, Bloomberg released a campaign advertisement in which he asserted his ability to lead the country amid tragedy and outbreak based on his experience as a New York’s mayor.

He cited his leadership as the city rebuilt from the 9/11 terrorist attacks as well as when it faced “a hurricane, a blackout, attempted terror attacks, the West Nile virus and swine flu.”

Bloomberg also suggested Trump isn’t doing enough to reassure the American public and that he isn’t “taking all the necessary steps to protect the health and well-being of every citizen.”

“I know this has been a very worrisome week for many Americans. The coronavirus is spreading, and the economy is taking a hit. Markets have fallen because of uncertainty,” he said.

The three-minute ad was slated to air on both NBC and CBS during prime time and, according to The New York Times, cost the candidate anywhere between $1.25 million and $3 million.

Even though the commercial received backlash for the high cost, which isn’t abnormal from the criticism Bloomberg has received thus far, another video that was shared on Snapchat on Super Tuesday presented a conflicting message from the campaign.

The video showed him not only tearing off crust from seemingly communal pizza, but then licking his fingers and touching other items on the table including a cardboard box of coffee. The caption read: “When in doubt, rip the crust off.”

The video went viral after a parody Twitter account, AG William Barr, shared it, adding, “Mini Mike is an absolute SLOB.”

It quickly elicited equally disgusted reactions from users on Twitter, including the president.

“Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers,” Trump tweeted. “Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!”

Only a few days after he attempted to assure American voters that he was qualified to handle an outbreak such as the coronavirus, he showed that he doesn’t even have enough self-awareness to not touch communal food and drink after licking his fingers.

I mean, would you trust a man who doesn’t even follow the simple advice of wash your hands to lead a public health crisis?

Or let alone a man who tears the crust off of community pizza and puts the remaining slice back inside the box?

The hypocrisy here is blaring.

