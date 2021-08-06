Virginia School Shows Second Graders an Anti-Police Video Created by a Group Called 'Woke Kindergarten'

A school in Virginia showed second graders an anti-police video telling children, “I feel safe when there are no police,” the Fairfax County Times reported.

The video was included in a summer learning guide at Bailey’s Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences in Falls Church, according to the Fairfax County Times.

Woke Kindergarten, a group describing itself as committed to “abolitionist early education and pro-Black liberation,” created the video.

The minute-long video says that all people deserve to feel safe in their bodies, schools and community.

Toward the end, a “Questions” box appears in the video with text in it reading, “Why do some people feel safe with police and others don’t?”







The video concludes by saying that it is everyone’s job to help people “who are being treated unfairly,” while showing a picture of a Black Lives Matter protest.

The summer guidance may have also been available to students at other schools in the Fairfax County school district, as Asra Nomani — a vice president at Parents Defending Education, whose son is a recent graduate of the district — told Fox News.

“The message that they’re trying to send to the second graders is exactly the mixed messages that adults are having to deal with, which is we feel unsafe out in the streets now because of the entire ‘defund the police’ movement that has led to less police presence,” Nomani said.

“But now the police are being blamed for it.”

“It’s a very dangerous message because there was a time when you were actually taught to go to the police, if you were lost or if you felt unsafe,” she told Fox News.

Fairfax County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A spokesperson for FCPS told the Fairfax County Times that officials posted the video by mistake and removed it as soon as the administration was aware. The officials said they ordered a review of what the county’s schools are posting on their own.

“We have asked all schools to check their websites,” the district spokesperson told Fox News.

“This looks to be an isolated incident.”

At a Fairfax County school board meeting in July, Michelle Leete, an official with the counties’ group NAACP, labeled anyone who opposed critical race theory as “anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunity,” among other things.

“Let them die,” Leete said at the in-person meeting on video.

In May, the school board asked parents about their thoughts on how the school should approach teaching “anti-racism” in the classroom.

In July, parents tried to recall a Fairfax County school board member over her opposition to returning to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board member Elaine Tholen helped keep schools closed for over a year since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Schools in the district are scheduled to reopen on Aug. 23 for in-person instruction.

The Open FCPS Coalition said it submitted around 5,000 signatures for the recall, far more than the 3,500 that are required.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

