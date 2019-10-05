6-Year-Old Bursts Out Laughing When Mom Surprises Her at Bus Stop in Giant Pink Unicorn Costume

A Texas mother’s playful video of the day she dressed up in a huge unicorn costume to surprise her daughter at the bus stop is going viral.

Somer Scandridge, from Spring, Texas, enjoys planning Halloween costumes with her family each year.

Per tradition, Somer and her daughter, Madison, wear matching costumes while her husband, Chris Scandridge, matches their 4-year-old son, Hudson.

This year, Somer’s chosen costume — a massive pink unicorn with rainbow hair — arrived at her doorstep earlier than expected.

The timing was almost too good to be true, as Madison would soon be arriving at their neighborhood school bus stop.

Somer got into her new costume and went out to meet Madison with the rest of her family.

“She’s young, and I knew she would absolutely love it,” Somer told CNN.

As the school bus approached, Somer began dancing in the street, an unexpected sight to a group of elementary school kids and their driver.

The bus driver noticed right away, and began honking the horn in happy support of the mother’s stunt.

It was a moment that young Madison will likely remember for a long time.

“She told me the bus driver got on the loudspeaker and told all the kids to look at the unicorn, and they all screamed with laughter,” Somer told “Good Morning America.”

Madison flew off the bus and ran out to greet her mom with a hug and laughter.

“She got off the bus with the biggest grin on her face and ran full speed at me,” Somer said. “Her laugh from that moment is something I’ll treasure forever.”

The Scandridge family has altered their Halloween costume plans just a bit for this year, deciding that all four of them would dress up as unicorns, per Madison’s request.

