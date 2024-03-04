Share
Commentary
Sports

Biblical Studies Major Murdered at Christian College: 'I Hope to God This Isn't a Pattern'

 March 4, 2024
Students at Campbellsville University, a Christian school in Kentucky, are in a state of shock after a college wrestler was allegedly strangled to death by his roommate just days before his team was scheduled to compete for a national championship.

Josiah Kilman — an 18-year-old freshman majoring in Biblical Studies — was found dead in his dorm room shortly before 1 a.m. on Feb. 24, according to a news release from the Campbellsville Police Department.

Later that day, Charles Escalera — a 21-year-old sophomore wrestler — was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and burglary, Fox News reported. He was being held on $2 million bail.

“A Campbellsville wrestling teammate who asked not to be identified said Kilman had three roommates in his room in the school’s South East dorm,” the outlet reported. “It’s unclear where they were at the time of his death or how Kilman’s body was discovered.”

Kilman’s death is one of four homicides on college campuses across the nation over a 10-day span, according to Fox News.

O’Brien Byrd, Kilman’s high school soccer coach, was horrified by these senseless crimes.

“It boggles my mind,” Byrd told Fox News. “I hope to God this isn’t a pattern we’re seeing, but I also think that this could happen to everybody anywhere.”

Is violence against students on the rise in America?

Police said Escalera was arrested hours after Kilman’s death at a nearby residence that he admitted breaking into and taking food from, The Associated Press reported.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

The Campbellsville wrestling team competed in the NAIA championships over the weekend and finished sixth — the Tigers’ best showing since a third-place finish in 2017.

“The team and individual competitors dedicated their performance to teammate Josiah Kilman’s memory,” the school said in a news release.

The Campbellsville Police Department has not yet released a motive for Kilman’s killing.

The deceased’s best friend, Tyler Gilfry, 19, was also stunned by the homicide given Kilman’s gentle and affable personality.

“He wasn’t the dude to start fights, but he was a dude that everybody liked,” Gilfry told Fox.

“I can see someone getting jealous over him just being himself, someone who was struggling with themselves seeing someone so outstanding and outgoing, just a great human being,” he said. “That’s all I can think of. I can’t see anyone who would want to do that to Josiah.”

No matter what the motive, it’s alarming that college students are being killed on campuses nationwide, whether by fellow students, local residents or illegal aliens.

The recent spate of murders involving college students is a tragic trend occurring against the backdrop of a chilling crime wave ravaging Democrat-run cities.

Meanwhile, our leaders are fixated on ensuring the well-being of illegal aliens and foreign countries over the safety of our youth.

No nation — no matter how powerful — can survive if it constantly prioritizes the demands of overseas “allies” over the needs of its citizens.

Samantha Chang
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Conversation