Biblical Studies Major Murdered at Christian College: 'I Hope to God This Isn't a Pattern'

Students at Campbellsville University, a Christian school in Kentucky, are in a state of shock after a college wrestler was allegedly strangled to death by his roommate just days before his team was scheduled to compete for a national championship.

Josiah Kilman — an 18-year-old freshman majoring in Biblical Studies — was found dead in his dorm room shortly before 1 a.m. on Feb. 24, according to a news release from the Campbellsville Police Department.

Later that day, Charles Escalera — a 21-year-old sophomore wrestler — was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and burglary, Fox News reported. He was being held on $2 million bail.

“A Campbellsville wrestling teammate who asked not to be identified said Kilman had three roommates in his room in the school’s South East dorm,” the outlet reported. “It’s unclear where they were at the time of his death or how Kilman’s body was discovered.”

It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of Josiah Kilman, who left us far too soon. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Josiah's family, friends, and the entire university community during this difficult time. Thank you, Josiah for your example of Christ.

Kilman’s death is one of four homicides on college campuses across the nation over a 10-day span, according to Fox News.

O’Brien Byrd, Kilman’s high school soccer coach, was horrified by these senseless crimes.

“It boggles my mind,” Byrd told Fox News. “I hope to God this isn’t a pattern we’re seeing, but I also think that this could happen to everybody anywhere.”

Police said Escalera was arrested hours after Kilman’s death at a nearby residence that he admitted breaking into and taking food from, The Associated Press reported.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

The Campbellsville wrestling team competed in the NAIA championships over the weekend and finished sixth — the Tigers’ best showing since a third-place finish in 2017.

“The team and individual competitors dedicated their performance to teammate Josiah Kilman’s memory,” the school said in a news release.

The Campbellsville Police Department has not yet released a motive for Kilman’s killing.

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of Josiah Kilman, an 18-year-old Kentucky college student who was found dead in his dorm room over the weekend at Campbellsville University, authorities say. Read more: https://t.co/MuhIIEB7vD pic.twitter.com/Bl1J6mLZzC — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2024

The deceased’s best friend, Tyler Gilfry, 19, was also stunned by the homicide given Kilman’s gentle and affable personality.

“He wasn’t the dude to start fights, but he was a dude that everybody liked,” Gilfry told Fox.

“I can see someone getting jealous over him just being himself, someone who was struggling with themselves seeing someone so outstanding and outgoing, just a great human being,” he said. “That’s all I can think of. I can’t see anyone who would want to do that to Josiah.”

No matter what the motive, it’s alarming that college students are being killed on campuses nationwide, whether by fellow students, local residents or illegal aliens.

Illegal immigrant Jose Antonio Ibarra has been arrested for killing college student Laken Riley at the University of Georgia. Jose was released by border patrol into the US due to Democrat policies that have encouraged illegal immigration. Pure evil. Pray for the Riley family. pic.twitter.com/Qd3Ge5rJQy — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 24, 2024

The recent spate of murders involving college students is a tragic trend occurring against the backdrop of a chilling crime wave ravaging Democrat-run cities.

Meanwhile, our leaders are fixated on ensuring the well-being of illegal aliens and foreign countries over the safety of our youth.

No nation — no matter how powerful — can survive if it constantly prioritizes the demands of overseas “allies” over the needs of its citizens.

