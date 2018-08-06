Bioterror How-To Video Launched By Pro-ISIS Group, Threatens West

A new report claims a pro-Islamic State group is distributing a video and posters encouraging extremists to launch bioterrorism attacks against the West. The posters show San Francisco as the target of an attack.

The video includes subtitles, which Pamela Geller, a leading voice against Islamic extremism, shared on her website.

The video claims that Western nations are planning chemical attacks on Muslim nations.

“While the world is watching silently! The European governments are developing satanic chemical attack systems to be brutally tested on the cities and peoples, which refused humiliation and humiliation so the Muslim countries in Africa and Khorsan turned into testing fields of phosphorus bombs and toxic gas. The crusader alliance continues bombing Mosul, Raqqa, Al-Anbar and others… with various types of chemical bombs and incendiary gases. And similar to the enemies of God!” it said.

“We invite you, oh Muwahid (monotheist) who lives between the Mushrikeen (idolaters) that you clean the dust of humiliation and to renew the fatal nightmare in the land of the devil worshipers with a silent destructive weapon,” it said.

“It can not be detected or tracked it can not be escaped or avoided with simple equipment, extract the most harmful viruses and infection bacteria then release them safely by following these simple steps: First, try to find the most severe epidemics to treat,” it said.

The video then gives step-by-step instructions for how to disperse a biological or chemical weapon.

Although deadly toxins might be hard to find, the video suggests that hantavirus might be found in rat droppings, and that human excrement could be examined for cholera and typhoid bacteria, The Daily Mail reported.

The Middle East Media Research Institute said the video talks of a “silent disaster.”

The video calls for the air of a city to be “contaminated by infectious germs and fatal bacterial diseases attached with letters with threatening words and phrases that makes US government remembers its chemical massacres and the crimes it committed against the vulnerable people and warns that the people of truth attained the ability to exact vengeance against their enemy,” MEMRI reported.

A 2016 West Point study said the Islamic State’s dreams of biological terror may be beyond its capabilities.

“Despite the consistent reiteration of its desire to possess biological weapons, the Islamic State faces significant practical challenges. Like nuclear weapons, the development of biological weapons requires sophisticated personnel and technology that are not readily available in Iraq and Syria,” the study said.

The Islamic State has lost ground that it once occupied, and remains under continuous attack in the lands it still holds in Iraq and Syria, the Defense Department has said.

“They’re really in the disarray. They’re in a really disorganized manner,” said French Brig. Gen. Frederic Parisot, according to the Voice of America.

Although he estimated “a few hundred” Islamic State fighters are all that remain, “One ISIS fighter is one too many,” he added.

“We’re still engaged in major combat operations,” he said. “I won’t speculate on when this is going to end.”

