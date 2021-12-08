A bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee will be melted down, pursuant to a decision by the City Council of Charlottesville, Virginia, which voted unanimously to donate the monument to a local black cultural center.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted 4-0 to give the statue to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, which plans to melt it down and create a new artwork out of it, The New York Times reported. The council accepted the proposal from a pool of bidders.

“Help us melt down Charlottesville’s statue of Robert E. Lee & use the bronze to make new art,” a project called “Swords Into Plowshares” — which says it is spearheaded by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center — wrote on the crowdfunding website Indiegogo.

While panhandling online for money, the group exhorted donors to “help us transform a national symbol of white supremacy into a new work of art that will reflect racial justice and inclusion.”

It’s ironic that a black heritage museum whose goal is to fight “white supremacy” is named after Thomas Jefferson, who owned 600 slaves during his lifetime. Maybe the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center will eventually decide to melt itself down in the name of racial equity.

So far, Swords Into Plowshares has garnered more than $16,000 in donations for its art repurposing project, which has set a lofty fundraising goal of $500,000. Who knew that it costs half a million dollars to melt down a statue?

It’s just as well that the Robert E. Lee statue is being melted down, since it has been vandalized repeatedly during the past few years, coinciding with the rise of the “Black Lives Matter” movement and other racial protests and riots.

The Robert E. Lee statue in Downtown #Charlottesville has been vandalized again. Smatterings of red paint have been painted on the statue. pic.twitter.com/oDL2Xd1k1k — Darnell Myrick (@Darnell_Myrick) June 28, 2020

Following the announcement that the statue would be taken down and melted, Charlottesville BLM pinned a tweet to its wall: “In #Charlottesville, JSAAHC, a Black organization, is melting down a hundred year old anti-Black statue. Based.”

In #Charlottesville, @JSAAHC, a Black organization, is melting down a hundred year old anti-Black statue. Based.https://t.co/W86IDRnzvj — Charlottesville BLM (@CvilleBLM) December 7, 2021

In July 2020, the Lee statue and another monument of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in Charlottesville were removed on the same day.

Because those removals were completed faster than expected, according to the New York Post. The City Council also called an emergency meeting with 20 minutes’ notice and voted unanimously to topple another monument that had been targeted by left-wing activists: a statue of explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark and their Native American guide, Sacagawea.

Vandalizing, burning and destroying historical monuments is a hallmark of today’s left, which has weaponized the “racial equity” movement and accompanying white guilt to essentially erase American history.

So far, this campaign has included attacks on statues of former Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln (the white man who ended U.S. slavery) and many others.

What’s next? Smashing Mount Rushmore?

“Peaceful protestors” in Portland tore down a statue of President Abraham Lincoln. You know, the man who ended slavery in the United States. Can’t fix stupid. Merica. pic.twitter.com/IIw6nQGLRG — Cloyd Rivers (@CloydRivers) October 12, 2020

Statue of Hans Christian Heg, an anti-slavery activist and American Civil War soldier, was beheaded in Madison, Wis. and thrown in the lake. The Forward statue was also toppled. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/kx0OTbcMyR — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 24, 2020

At this point, there won’t be much of actual U.S. history left once it gets contorted through a “woke” PC lens and erased altogether.

It’s similar to how establishment media constantly push left-wing propaganda that will be recorded decades from now (when everyone who’s alive today is dead) as the actual chronicle of how events occurred.

Dan Brown, the bestselling author of the “Da Vinci Code,” summed it up best when he observed, “History is always written by the winners. When two cultures clash, the loser is obliterated, and the winner writes the history books — books which glorify their own causes and disparage the conquered foe.”

George Floyd statue put up in Union Square NY.

Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ffF1TfixqT — Citizen 1 (@citizen1448) October 1, 2021

America is something else…. They have created a statue of George Floyd…. They take down statues of war heroes and put up a statue of an unrepentant career criminal & drug addict who robbed a pregnant woman at gun-point. pic.twitter.com/N6EQ4SH7QO — 🇿🇦Bra Bob🇿🇦 (@BraBobM) June 18, 2021

Conservatives have been the “losers” in the decades-long culture wars ravaging the United States. That’s why liberals control the media, Big Tech, academia and much of corporate America.

If we continue down this path of appeasement and surrender, there won’t be much of American culture left — whatever that is anymore.

