News

Deja Vu: Crowds Gather for Cheery Christmas Parade, Then See Car Speeding Towards Them

 By Jack Davis  December 15, 2021 at 2:53pm
Crowds were gathering for Sunday’s Golf Cart Christmas Parade in Winter Garden, Florida, when a speeding car crashed, provoking fears and leading the parade to be postponed.

The crash, which police said was not an attack on the parade, came just a few weeks after a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin,where a driver accelerated his car into the parade. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, has been charged with six counts of homicide for those killed in the Nov. 21 attack.

The Winter Garden parade had not yet started when a car approached a barricade, narrowly missed an officer and crashed into another car, according to Orlando Weekly.

Police said Terryus Baker, 27, then fled the scene on foot before he was apprehended.

The car contained two children and Elizabeth Chavez, 24, who was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Winter Garden police commander Jason Pearson said the incident “WAS NOT an attack,”  in an email to Fox News

Baker told investigators he fled because he was wanted on a charge of driving without a license, Winter Garden police spokesman Scott Allen said.

Baker is charged with driving without a valid driver’s license, possession of narcotics without a prescription, child neglect, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and charges related to an outstanding warrant, Orlando Weekly reported.

Kissimmee police officer Mario Lewis, who had come to enjoy the parade in the community about 14 miles from Orlando, ended up doing more than he planned, according to WESH-TV.

“Just trying to enjoy the Christmas parade,” Lewis said. Then things turned sour.

“Somebody screeching their tires coming and a lot of screaming,” Lewis recounted.

“I stood up to see what was going on. I thought the brakes went out,” he said. “So then, the gentleman got out and started running, and I was thinking ‘oh he must’ve stole a car,’ so I started running after him.”

Lewis stated Baker did not resist when Lewis caught up to him.

“I announced myself as an off-duty police officer, and he went to the ground right away,” Lewis said.

The parade was canceled as police sorted out the incident, but later in the week officials announced that it would be held after all on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
