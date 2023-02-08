Parler Share
Commentary

Democratic Senator Wears Creepy Pin to Biden's State of the Union - Did You See It?

 By Peter Partoll  February 8, 2023 at 3:40pm
Parler Share

A Democratic senator used President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night to send a disgusting political message to the nation.

The senator in question is Ed Markey of Massachusetts, who wore a pin that said “Abortion” to the president’s speech — with the first “O” in “abortion” having a heart-shaped hole in it, signifying his apparent love of the slaughter of unborn children.

Markey said on Twitter that he received the pin from Planned Parenthood and declared, “Abortion is essential healthcare and we need to codify this right.”

Trending:
Republican Shouts 3 Words at the Top of His Lungs After Biden Mentions Fentanyl Deaths

Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania followed suit. She posted a photo of her abortion pin being placed under one representing support for Ukraine.

“I say the word, I wear the word,” Dean wrote. “Abortion care is health care. Abortion care saves lives.”

Naturally, many people lambasted them for trying to spread this sick message.

Related:
Jury Clears Catholic Father Targeted by Biden DOJ, Watch What He Does After Verdict: 'We Took on Goliath...and Won'

People are right to call this out. Abortion is a barbaric procedure that ends a human life, and there is no reason it should ever be celebrated, especially by the country’s leaders.

This should remind us also of just how deeply evil has set into the current Democratic Party, which is obsessed with protecting the “right” of a woman to kill her unborn child.

To further clarify the fact that the Democrats are completely consumed by abortion, Biden — often described as a “devout Catholic” — has repeatedly promised to codify Roe v. Wade and to veto any legislation that put restrictions on abortion.

This was not the only political fashion statement Democrats made during the State of the Union address. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus wore “1870” pins in an anti-police gesture. According to PolitiFact, that refers to the year police officers in Philadelphia killed Henry Truman in the first documented police killing of an unarmed black man.

Are Democratic politicians baby killers?

Many Democrats, it seems, decided to use the occasion of the president’s speech to further their attacks on the brave men and women of law enforcement and celebrate the killing of the unborn.

Markey and Dean, along with many others in their party, no longer try to hide their embrace of abortion behind words like “choice” and “safe, legal and rare.” Instead, they are coming out and announcing their love of the murderous procedure.

It is time that all decent Americans stood up and said “no” to this barbarity. We need to build a culture that truly values life.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Democratic Senator Wears Creepy Pin to Biden's State of the Union - Did You See It?
Lights Go Out During Twitter Censorship Hearing - Rep Has Perfect 8-Word Response
Catholic Student Arrested After School Suspension for Saying God Created Only Two Genders
Democratic Lawmakers Throw Police Under the Bus with State of the Union Pin
Suspected NYC Cop Killer Arrested and Hauled Away in Victim's Own Handcuffs
See more...

Conversation