Famous Faces Who Passed Away in February 2020

Former MLB player Tony Fernandez, left, and actor Kirk Douglas both died this month.Otto Greule Jr. / Allsport / Getty Images; Hulton Archive / Getty ImagesFormer MLB player Tony Fernandez, left, and actor Kirk Douglas both died this month. (Otto Greule Jr. / Allsport / Getty Images; Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published March 14, 2020 at 8:27am
These are some of the famous faces who passed away in February 2020.

Gene Reynolds

Six-time Emmy award winner and co-creator of “MASH and “Lou Grant” Gene Reynolds died Feb. 3 at the age of 96.

“My friend and mentor Gene Reynolds has died but his brain and heart lives on in MASH, the classic he helped create, and produced and directed,” Alan Alda, who starred in “MASH,” wrote after his death.

Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas, an actor known for his appearances in classic films such as “Ace in the Hole” and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” passed away Feb. 5. He was 103 years old.

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

Orson Bean

“Being John Malkovich” actor Orson Bean, 91, died on Feb. 7 after he was struck by multiple vehicles in Los Angeles.

Paula Kelly

Actress Paula Kelly, 77, died on Feb. 8 from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

She was most well known for her role as public defender Liz Williams on NBC’s “Night Court.”

Daniel Lee Martin

Country singer Daniel Lee Martin, 54, was found dead in his Florida home on Feb. 14. Only weeks earlier, he had been arrested for alleged child sex crimes. Police reported his passing as a death by suicide.

Tony Fernandez

Former MLB All-Star Tony Fernandez died Feb. 16 after a long battle with kidney disease. He was 57 years old.

Kellye Nakahara

Actress Kellye Nakahara died Feb. 16 after battling cancer. The former “MASH” star was only 72 years old.

Candace Muzny

Former NASCAR driver Candace Muzny was found dead in her Oklahoma City home Feb. 17. She was 43 years old.

Ja’Net DuBois

Actress Ja’Net DuBois died “unexpectedly in her sleep” on Feb. 17, sources told TMZ. The “Good Times” actress was 74 years old.

Ben Cooper

“Bonanza” and “Johnny Guitar” actor Ben Cooper passed away on Feb. 24 after suffering from a “long illness,” his nephew told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 86 years old.

Katherine Johnson

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson passed away at age 101 on Feb. 24. Her story was recently featured in the movie “Hidden Figures.”

Lee Phillip Bell

Lee Phillip Bell, the co-creator of soap operas such as “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” died of natural causes on Feb. 25.

She was 91.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

