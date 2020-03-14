Celebrity Deaths February 2020

These are some of the famous faces who passed away in February 2020.

Gene Reynolds

Six-time Emmy award winner and co-creator of “MASH and “Lou Grant” Gene Reynolds died Feb. 3 at the age of 96.

“My friend and mentor Gene Reynolds has died but his brain and heart lives on in MASH, the classic he helped create, and produced and directed,” Alan Alda, who starred in “MASH,” wrote after his death.

Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas, an actor known for his appearances in classic films such as “Ace in the Hole” and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” passed away Feb. 5. He was 103 years old.

Orson Bean

“Being John Malkovich” actor Orson Bean, 91, died on Feb. 7 after he was struck by multiple vehicles in Los Angeles.

RIP Orson Bean who died yesterday at the age of 91 ❤ pic.twitter.com/mT3xS10Iie — ClassicActorsOfHollywood (@CAOH110291) February 8, 2020

Paula Kelly

Actress Paula Kelly, 77, died on Feb. 8 from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

She was most well known for her role as public defender Liz Williams on NBC’s “Night Court.”

Please say a prayer for my family We lost my aunt Paula Kelly❤️ pic.twitter.com/xBCnOdetwH — Kyle (@kyleleenorton) February 9, 2020

Daniel Lee Martin

Country singer Daniel Lee Martin, 54, was found dead in his Florida home on Feb. 14. Only weeks earlier, he had been arrested for alleged child sex crimes. Police reported his passing as a death by suicide.

Country singer Daniel Lee Martin kills himself after another arrest on child sex charges https://t.co/32dCaQh09t — Tennessean (@Tennessean) February 15, 2020

Tony Fernandez

Former MLB All-Star Tony Fernandez died Feb. 16 after a long battle with kidney disease. He was 57 years old.

Tony Fernandez was an absolute magician at short and would regularly make the ridiculous routine. I was crushed when the Jays traded him in 1990, but was so thrilled when he came back to win a World Series in 1993. Here are his five RBI from Game 4. What a player. RIP pic.twitter.com/FbqpOpSLsJ — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 16, 2020

Kellye Nakahara

Actress Kellye Nakahara died Feb. 16 after battling cancer. The former “MASH” star was only 72 years old.

Candace Muzny

Former NASCAR driver Candace Muzny was found dead in her Oklahoma City home Feb. 17. She was 43 years old.

Ja’Net DuBois

Actress Ja’Net DuBois died “unexpectedly in her sleep” on Feb. 17, sources told TMZ. The “Good Times” actress was 74 years old.

Ben Cooper

“Bonanza” and “Johnny Guitar” actor Ben Cooper passed away on Feb. 24 after suffering from a “long illness,” his nephew told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 86 years old.

Katherine Johnson

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson passed away at age 101 on Feb. 24. Her story was recently featured in the movie “Hidden Figures.”

Our @NASA family is sad to learn the news that Katherine Johnson passed away this morning at 101 years old. She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten. https://t.co/UPOqo0sLfb pic.twitter.com/AgtxRnA89h — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) February 24, 2020

Lee Phillip Bell

Lee Phillip Bell, the co-creator of soap operas such as “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” died of natural causes on Feb. 25.

RIP to the great Lee Bell. One of the finest women I have ever known. A kind, gentle and very smart lady.💙 to her children and grandchildren and to all who knew her. pic.twitter.com/7Teg6dYavq — Jess Walton (@JessWaltonYR) February 26, 2020

She was 91.

