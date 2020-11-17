Which is worse, the real killing of an unborn child or the fictional consumption of an alien species’ unfertilized eggs?

Ridiculous as it seems, if you’re a liberal, you would likely choose the latter.

During Friday’s episode of the wildly popular Star Wars television series “The Mandalorian,” one of the main characters of the show, affectionately nicknamed Baby Yoda, did just that and engendered the rage of viewers everywhere.

In the episode, the titular Mandalorian, who serves as the caretaker of Baby Yoda, has been tasked with ferrying a frog-like alien and her canister of unfertilized eggs across the galaxy.

The alien’s species is endangered, and the few dozen eggs she has in her possession are her species’ last hope of survival.

Along the way, the adorable Baby Yoda repeatedly steals and eats the unfertilized eggs, which is played off for laughs.

However, many hardcore Star Wars fans didn’t find Baby Yoda’s actions to be particularly funny.

One Vanity Fair article noted that “a contingent of fans on Twitter has taken the actions seriously, expressing anger and sadness that the series would make light of something that is both a personal invasion and a potential extinction-level event.”

“I just wanna know who thought this was a good idea. Like… ‘we have this woman whose species is facing extinction and she’s very protective of these her eggs.’ ‘We should have Baby Yoda eat them.’ ‘Hey yay dude, bro high five’ Like what????” one Twitter user posted on Nov. 9, according to Vanity Fair.

“Baby Yoda not knowing any better … genocide for sake of ‘cute humor’ is never very funny,” another wrote. “I mean, I laughed but I felt really guilty about it.”

The incredible outrage on Twitter and near-cancelation of Baby Yoda is shocking when compared to the lack of outrage in America surrounding the murder of actual unborn human children.

And anyone who cares more about this fictional alien’s lifeless eggs than unborn children is shockingly hypocritical and ignorant of the horrors of the abortion industry.

Thankfully, at least a few users on Twitter noticed this hypocrisy and were quick to point in out.

The fringe Left’s reaction to Baby Yoda eating unfertilized eggs in the Mandalorian is SO revealing. They care more for animal life than for human life. They don’t react this way to human abortion but they react to Baby Yoda eating UNFERTILIZED eggs. @LilaGraceRose your thoughts? — Derek Georgino, CPA-Elect (@D_Georgino) November 16, 2020

#TheMandalorianSpoilers People be complaining that Baby Yoda was “committing genocide” by eating unfertilized frog eggs in #TheMandalorian Chapter 10 but at the same time are okay with abortion — Barry (@YanksBar) November 16, 2020

So… Baby Yoda is now a villain because he ate a couple of unfertilized eggs from a FICTIONAL frog lady. I wonder if these people express that kind of outrage at the killing of unborn HUMANS through #abortion. — Michael Castro (@MichaelDCC) November 16, 2020

Hilariously, The Babylon Bee, a Christian satirical news website, published an article mocking this hypocrisy titled “Disney Edits Controversial Mandalorian Scene So Baby Yoda Just Eats An Unborn Baby.”

“Apologizing for the scene that angered many corners of the internet with Baby Yoda eating pretend CGI eggs, the studio announced that Baby Yoda will simply abort an unborn baby instead,” the satire site wrote.

“‘Many people were angered that Baby Yoda ate an unfertilized, entirely fictional alien egg, and we believe they will find this far less offensive,’ said one producer of the show. ‘It’s just a human fetus — definitely no life there. The fetus is a parasite, after all, and it’s much more icky than the unfertilized eggs this completely fictional character had stored in this jar.'”

“Pro-life groups have protested the change, but they were quickly decried as anti-science bigots who obviously just want to control women’s bodies.”

Granted, this isn’t a one-to-one comparison.

The reason leftists were likely so concerned over the fiction alien’s eggs was because they belonged to an endangered species.

Nevertheless, the level of outrage that has been fostered over this contrived dilemma is truly troubling, given the absence of equal levels of outrage for the very real crimes against humanity being committed in our country.

The weakest and most vulnerable among us are being killed unnecessarily every single year by the hundreds of thousands and their struggle is taking a back seat to the unfertilized eggs of an imaginary frog person.

Can American society sink any lower?

