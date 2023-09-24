A chaotic scene unfolded in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Friday in which a woman was flung into the air after being struck by a car during a police chase.

Video showed 57-year-old Juanita Gray being struck and going airborne.

The incident came after police had been chasing Gray’s son, 38-year-old JaJuan Burley.

Fort Wayne police said that the incident began at about 10 a.m. when police sought to pull over a vehicle that did not comply, according to WPTA-TV.

According to U.K.’s Daily Mail, the chase continued for about 20 minutes until it reached the street where Gray lives.

Police said that during a brief stop, an “item exchange occurred between the suspect and his mother,” who had emerged from the house.

The vehicle then began to exit the property. At that point, the woman was struck by the vehicle as she attempted to return inside the house.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

in Fort Wayne… a man just ran his mom OVER pic.twitter.com/AGgycpAMZ4 — solé (@layxsnv) September 22, 2023

The woman did not require hospitalization, police said.

Police said one police officer was grazed by the car as it tried to exit the property.

A police statement said that “During the dangerous situation created by the suspect,” the officer fired his weapon several times, striking Burley once, according to WFFT-TV.

Police said neither Burley nor the officer were seriously injured. Details of the injuries were not provided.

The vehicle Burley was driving struck a vehicle parked in a nearby driveway shortly afterward, ending the incident. Burley was then taken into custody.

PICTURED: Indiana mom who was sent flying into the air when her son ran her over while fleeing cops – as officials say SHE will also face obstruction of justice charge

JaJuan Burley, 38https://t.co/qBR9LdnSPM — Trumpish Retired NCO (@virgofiveeight) September 23, 2023

Burley has been charged with battery of a deadly weapon, attempted murder, disarming, resisting arrest in a vehicle, and criminal recklessness.

Police have also said that narcotics charges are pending.

Gray faces a charge of obstruction of justice.

The Indiana State Police said that troopers are assisting Fort Wayne police in the investigation, according to WANE-TV.

