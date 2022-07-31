Share
Watch: Hero Farmer Sees Massive Crop Fire - Gets in His Tractor and Does the 1 Thing He Knew to Do

 By David Zimmermann  July 31, 2022 at 7:00am
While fires continued to rage in England’s countryside last week, brave farmers stepped in to save the day before homes were consumed by the flames.

In one case, an unidentified tractor driver thought quickly on his feet after locals tried to extinguish the blaze with their shirts.

The fire started Friday afternoon in a south London field, located in West Wickham, Bromley, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

A Sky News helicopter crew recorded the farmer’s heroic actions.

Driving over the edge of the burnt area with what looked like a soil aerator, the driver stopped the fire in its tracks before it could spread any farther.

The farmer’s quick thinking most likely saved the landowner “thousands of pounds,” according to the Daily Mail.

The courageous farmer is still unidentified after the fire was successfully put out.

A similar fire broke out in Kent, England, on July 23, one of the country’s hottest days.

A farmer identified as Bill Alexander tackled the fire with his tractor, this time by cutting the crops that prevented the blaze from consuming any more land.

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the wildfire after it consumed almost 20 hectares, or about 49 acres, of land.

Andy Barr, who owned the farmland on which Alexander stopped the fire, owed a debt of gratitude to the hero.

Barr also thanked the firefighters for their service.

No injuries were reported as a result of the Kent fire.

