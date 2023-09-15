Share
Watch: Jen Psaki Grossly Compares Precious Unborn Babies To 'Lumps of Coal' – Suffers Backlash

 By George C. Upper III  September 15, 2023 at 7:45am
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has caught some flak after comparing unborn children to “lumps of coal.”

The former official from the administrations of both former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden made the comments during her Sunday afternoon MSNBC show, “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

“Because they are seeking a re-brand, ‘pro-life’ now becomes, in the words of Indiana Sen. Todd Young, ‘pro-baby,'” she said. “Pro-baby, OK. I hate to break it to you, but if you call broccoli candy, it’s still just broccoli. If you tie a really nice bow around a lump of coal, it is still coal under there.”

Psaki was responding to a report from NBC News that Republican strategists are advising a shift in GOP candidates’ messaging on abortion to get away from the term “pro-life.”

“At a closed-door meeting of Senate Republicans this week, the head of a super PAC closely aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., presented poll results that suggested voters are reacting differently to commonly used terms like ‘pro-life’ and ‘pro-choice’ in the wake of last year’s Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, said several senators who were in the room,” the outlet reported last week.

NBC News described the Sept. 6 meeting as an informational session to help lawmakers better understand how their messaging might impact elections based on polling — made available to senators by former McConnell aide Steven Law — that showed the term “pro-life” no longer resonated with voters.

Further, the report said, the National Republican Senatorial Committee “is encouraging Republicans to clearly state their opposition to a national abortion ban,” according to a “source familiar with the organization’s strategy.”

Do you agree her comparisons were sickening?

The source said the Senate GOP’s campaign arm is advocating that its candidates instead support “reasonable limits on late-term abortions when babies can feel pain with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.”

Some Republican commentators and strategists had already started backing off “every life is precious” and spouting Democratic talking points such as “safe, legal and rare.”

In August, Fox News host Sean Hannity expressed concern that abortion bans before 15 weeks of pregnancy might “chase away many suburban voters.”


According to NBC News, Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana characterized the closed-door meeting as centered around “pro-baby policies.”

When questioned about whether senators were advised to adopt a different term instead of “pro-life,” Young explained that “pro-baby” was a phrase he coined to emphasize his deep concern for the well-being of babies.

Psaki immediately received push back from social media users.

Psaki’s show will move to prime time beginning later this month, replacing “All In With Chris Hayes” at the 8:00 p.m. hour starting on Sept. 25.

Conversation