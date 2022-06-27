It wasn’t too long ago that Americans had a sense of humor, and comedians were equal-opportunity jokesters who made politically incorrect cracks about nearly everyone.

A flashback from a 2007 episode of the hit animated Fox sitcom “The Simpsons” spotlights how toxic political correctness has infested every aspect of our lives: from the workplace to sports to schools to entertainment.

In “The Simpsons” episode 389, titled “Revenge Is a Dish Best Served Three Times,” Bart has transformed into a superhero parody of the caped crusader Batman.

“Bartman” dispatches numerous foes, including “Poison Lenny” — Homer Simpson’s friend Lenny dressed as Batman enemy Poison Ivy, with a long red wig and thigh-high stripper boots.

“No villain is safe from me!” Bartman declares.

Lenny responds, “I’m not a villain. I’m a transvestite!”

“Explain that to your maker!” Bartman says, throwing the transvestite against a high voltage electrical box, where the shock illuminates his skeleton.

Immediately afterward, the police chief arrives and says, “I’ll take it from here, Bartman.” He then fires several shots at the transvestite.







Regardless of your opinion about this scene, it’s impossible to imagine it airing today without a violent backlash from leftists, who undoubtedly would demand its immediate cancellation.

It’s also likely the show’s creators would be smeared as “transphobic” and “white supremacists,” even though there’s no racial angle to the storyline.

But that’s the modus operandi of today’s unhinged, race-hustling, violent left.

Numerous comedians, including Ricky Gervais, Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle, have decried the oppressive political correctness of today’s liberals, who gleefully hamper free speech while claiming they’re tolerant.

“I don’t play colleges, but I hear a lot of people tell me, ‘Don’t go near colleges. They’re so PC,'” Seinfeld told ESPN in 2015.

Seinfeld said today’s coddled college students don’t even understand what racism and sexism truly are, but frivolously attack others as “racist” or “sexist” because it’s trendy.

“They just want to use these words: ‘That’s racist.’ ‘That’s sexist.’ ‘That’s prejudice.’ They don’t even know what they’re talking about,” he said.







Seinfeld is right: It’s intellectually lazy to disparage someone whose opinion you disagree with as “racist” or “sexist” simply because you’re unable to counter his or her arguments logically.

Unfortunately, that’s the hallmark of today’s left: emotionally incontinent, violent, dismissive of science, hypocritical and intellectually lazy.

Just as our memories of the terrifying Black Lives Matter riots of 2020 were fading, left-wing riots and violence are escalating again following the Supreme Court’s landmark reversal of Roe v. Wade.

We shouldn’t have to live like this.

