President Donald Trump on Saturday called for Georgia voters to turn out in drives to keep the U.S. Senate in Republicans hands by re-electing Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in next month’s special elections.

During a rally in Valdosta Georgia, Trump said that his current battle over the election results should not mean that Georgia voters avoid voting next month.

“Now, you know, a lot of people, friends of mine, say ‘Let’s not vote. We’re not gonna vote ’cause we’re angry about the presidential election’ and they’re friends of mine. They’re people that are great people, they’re, they’re real friends and more than just two. There are a numerous people. And it’s almost like a protest but if you do that, the Radical Left wins,” Trump said.

Trump said he understands the anger of his supporters, such as attorney Lin Wood who recently urged Trump supporters not to vote in January unless Georgia Republicans do more to address claims of widespread electoral fraud.

“It was sort of an instinct of mine, angry because so many votes were stolen. It was taken away. And you say, ‘Well, we’re not gonna do it.’ We can’t do that. We have to actually do just the opposite,” he said.

“If you don’t vote, the socialists and the communists win. They win. Georgia patriots must show up and vote for these two incredible people. And I’m telling you, they’re two of the finest people you’ll ever meet. We can fight for the presidency and fight to elect our two great senators and we can do it at the same time.”

The Trump campaign on Friday filed a lawsuit saying the irregularities in Georgia were so extensive, that only a new election could provide an adequate remedy.

The Trump campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania. Despite multiple anecdotal claims of voting irregularities, proof has yet to surface that there was a widespread effort to distort the voting process in such a way that would have impacted the final results of the presidential election.

Numerous affidavits testifying to various types of election fraud have been filed in courts in several swing states. These affidavits indicate that those who witnessed conduct believe that fraud took place but those allegations have yet to be proven by those courts.

On Saturday, citing the specter of radical policies that could be enacted if Democrats win both seats and gain control of the Senate, Trump called the special election for the two Senate seats “the most important congressional runoff probably in American history.”

“You have to get out, you have to vote, you have to make sure you have every vote counted. Everyone has to count,” Trump said.

“And you gotta make sure they don’t throw away any ballots. You gotta make sure that when they collect the ballots and they start bragging about how many ballots they already have, you gotta make sure your secretary of state knows what the hell he’s doing. And you gotta make sure your governor gets a lot tougher than he’s been. He’s gotta get a lot tougher.”

“Because at stake in this election is control of the U.S. Senate, and that really means control of this country. The voters of Georgia will determine which party runs every committee, writes every piece of legislation, controls every single taxpayer dollar,” he added.

“Very simply, you will decide whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or whether they will grow up in a free country. And I will tell you this, uh, socialist is just the beginning for these people. These people wanna go further than socialism. They wanna go into a communistic form of government.”

“And I have no doubt about that. Somehow that doesn’t suit Georgia too well. That’s not, that, that doesn’t work too well, I think, Kelly and Georgia, does it, huh?” Trump said.

He added that the contrast in the special elections is very clear.

“David and Kelly are running against radical Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Ossoff and Warnock are the two most extreme far-left liberal Senate candidates in the history of our country, and you got ’em both at one time.”

