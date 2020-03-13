Sarah Palin Like You've Never Seen Her Before: Rapping to 'Baby Got Back' on 'Masked Singer'

Former governor of Alaska and 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin shocked judges when she revealed her face from underneath a bear mask on the television show “The Masked Singer.”

Palin dressed up in a brightly colored bear costume for her “Masked Singer” debut, wearing a pink, blue and purple dress with matching leggings and a cute girly-bear head.

Sarah Palin reveals clues she dropped before wild ‘The Masked Singer’ shocker https://t.co/IyBV8wcvHG pic.twitter.com/MIcnpgFfXM — New York Post (@nypost) March 12, 2020

Judges were confused and captivated when the very feminine bear rapped to “Baby Got Back,” a famed hip hop song recorded by American rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot in 1992.

Not one of the four judges correctly guessed Palin’s identity, mistaking the Alaska-mom-themed clues for other possible female celebrities including Tina Fey, Christina Applegate, Candace Cameron Bure, and Jodie Sweetin.

When Palin, 56, removed her mysterious bear mask, put on her eyeglasses and turned to face the crowd, the judges and audience erupted in surprise and applause.

“This might be the most shocked I’ve ever been on this show,” host Nick Cannon told the audience.

The judges admitted that figuring out Palin’s identity had been quite difficult.

From the looks on their faces, nobody expected a conservative female politician to be underneath the high-energy hip-hop performance.

Palin then explained her clues, which included five playing cards made up of aces and kings — AK for Alaska — which two of the judges thought perhaps were clues to the television show “Full House.”

The additional clues came from a pair of hockey skates, as Palin is a proud hockey mom, and a clue of “hunter,” which she explained: “I harvest all of my organic protein to feed my children.”

The former governor admitted appearing on the show was out of character for her, but she seemed enthusiastic about the opportunity.

“This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever done, that’s for sure,” Palin said, “but it’s all about fun, it’s unity, this is all good, this is something that our country needs right now.”

Palin then gave a final performance of the Sir Mix-a-Lot song without her mask, dancing alongside host Nick Cannon without missing a word.

Judge Jenny McCarthy put words to what many viewers experienced during Palin’s performance:

“Stunned beyond belief, you kicked butt, Sarah Palin,” McCarthy said.

