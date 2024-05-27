Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Lose It After Man Falls Asleep During Her Concert - 'You Deserve Prison'

We’ve all been caught falling asleep at someplace we were supposed to be awake.

But most of us do not have to contend with being plastered on TikTok by a sibling who cannot believe anyone could nap during a Taylor Swift Eras Tour show.

The TikTok user captioned the photo, “Not him sleeping through ICDIWABH,” which for the uninitiated in Swiftie-speak, refers to the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

“When you take your brother to The Eras Tour and he falls asleep,” she wrote on the video.

The video showed the young man held up to ridicule head-bopping to one song but dreaming of something other than a Swift song later in the brief video.

Some fans took a philosophical tone.

A TikTok poster using the name Tara Johnsen wrote, “3 hours; I too would have a nap.”

Do you like Taylor Swift? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“You deserve prison but you won’t serve time,” a poster using the name renaissance_tash wrote. The line is from a Swift song: “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Another poster, David Marson, wrote, “wasted ticket, a fan could never.”

“That’s an expensive nap,” a poster named Fabian wrote.

But the real fuss over the goings-on at a Swift show came over images of what appeared to be a baby with what appeared to be noise-reducing earmuffs on the floor of a Swift show in Paris, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Although the initial photo that prompted the outrage has been deleted, versions of it are still available on X.

ICYMI, photos of a baby lying on the floor during Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Paris went viral. Click below to read. https://t.co/gFv6UPZ3lM — PhilSTAR L!fe (@philstarlife) May 17, 2024

just to paint the full picture this is general admission at the Paris show tonight… and that baby is somewhere in the floor AT THIS SHOW! Like WTF they have lost their minds! terrible parenting. pic.twitter.com/ooyYBs02E8 — GINA 🌙✨ (@whatamind13) May 10, 2024

as a mom of a baby that’s about this size, i couldn’t imagine being them into a concert at all. i understand sitters are hard to find, so if you really needed to bring them, you shouldn’t be in the pit. you should have a carrier for them, and the baby needs ear protection. — lauren! ⸆⸉ (@laurscrumbling) May 10, 2024

The photo shows a child lying on what appears to be a jacket on the floor of the venue. Feet frame the baby as if the adult with the child is protecting the baby.

La Défense Arena released a statement saying, “Paris La Defense Arena general terms and conditions of sale stipulate that all minors (without any age limit) holding a ticket for a concert at Paris La Défense arena must be accompanied by an adult.”

“Under 18 children remain under their legal guardian responsibility, it’s venue policy. For spectators with a young child in the floor, an alternative seating arrangement was proposed but refused by ticket holders,” the statement said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.